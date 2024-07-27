Texas Rangers' Walk-Off Loss Follows Bad Evan Carter News From Toronto As Win Streak Snapped
A few hours after announcing some discouraging news, the Texas Rangers saw their five-game win streak snapped.
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Rangers 6-5 with a walk-off single in the ninth to open the crucial three-game series for Texas.
The loss drops the Rangers 3.5 games back of the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West. The third-place Rangers also trail the Seattle Mariners by 2.5 games. Both the Astros and the Mariners won Friday night.
Before the game, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told the Dallas Morning News that outfielder Evan Carter has been shut down while he consults a back specialist in California. Bochy said Carter, 21, won't resume baseball activities until the latest report comes back.
“He’s just not quite coming along like we were hoping,” Bochy told reporter Shawn McFarland.
Carter has been on the injured list with a lumbar sprain since May 28.
Adolis García hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the fifth and had three RBI but the Blue Jays tied it on Danny Jensen's sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Jonathan Hernández loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh after single, double and intentional walk before Jensen's sac-fly. Jacob Latz took over for Hernández and escaped the jam with a double play on a flyout to Garcia in right, who threw to shortstop Corey Seager to double up Justin Turner at second base.
Toronto's bullpen retired the final six Rangers batters in order.
Three thoughts from Friday's game:
1. Andrew Heaney
The Blue Jays scored three times on four hits, including two RBI doubles in the first inning against Andrew Heaney. Heaney regrouped to go five innings. He was charged with four runs on seven hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out four.
2. Not Enough Timely Hits
The Rangers collected 10 hits but only had one for extra-bases, a two-run homer by Adolis Garcia in the fifth. Corey Seager, Robbie Grossman, Jonah Heim and Garcia each had two of the 10 hits. Texas was 2 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on.
3. Up Next
Right-hander Michael Lorenzen (5-5, 3.53) faces right-hander Kevin Gausman (8-8, 4.55) in Game 2 at 2:07 p.m. Saturday.