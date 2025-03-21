Texas Rangers Young Star Predicted To Become Top Position Player From His Draft Class
With the beginning of the regular season almost here, the Texas Rangers will be excited to bounce back after a disappointing campaign.
It was a frustrating year for the Rangers in 2024, with injuries derailing any hopes they had of repeating as champions.
Texas never felt like they were going to be able to contend in the American League based on the number of key players who missed time, but there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about this team heading into the new campaign.
After a strong offseason, the Rangers now have a well-balanced team.
Furthermore, even though they already have some established All-Stars, they also have a lot of really promising young players and prospects.
The silver lining to the struggles and injuries last year was that this young talent gained important experience.
Texas will be expecting some of their young talent, both in the lineup and starting rotation, to shine. But one of them could emerge above the rest.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) stated Wyatt Langford's ceiling is being the best position player in his draft class.
“I predicted Langford would win AL Rookie of the Year last spring, and although I came up short, he did finish seventh in the voting ... Langford, the No. 4 pick in 2023, might end up developing into the best position player in that draft and the second-best overall player behind Paul Skenes.”
That is certainly some high praise for Langford and the type of player he can become, but it isn’t a far-fetched statement at all.
In 2024, the outfielder slashed .253/.325/.415 with 16 home runs, 74 RBI and 19 stolen bases in 134 games played.
The numbers were impressive for the young outfielder, and it will be exciting to see what he can accomplish.
Langford has the potential to be the type of player who can hit 25 home runs and steal 25 bases, providing a well-balanced asset for Texas in their lineup.
Becoming the best position player in what appears to be a strong 2023 draft class will be a challenge, with Dylan Crews of the Washington Nationals likely having something to say about this statement by the former executive.
Expect big things from the 23-year-old Langford in his second season with the Rangers.