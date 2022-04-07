Rangers Arrive in Toronto With 'No Issues' Regarding COVID-19 Vaccinations

With Canada requiring travelers to be fully vaccinated, the Texas Rangers arrived in Toronto with their expected 28-man roster.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers made the trip to Toronto on Tuesday night for Friday's season opener against the Blue Jays with all 28 expected players on the Opening Day roster in tow. In accordance with Canada's travel requirements, all members of the team's travel party were required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 14 days prior crossing the border.

The Rangers respected the players' decision to choose regarding vaccination status. No roster moves needed to be made in that regard.

“We do have to follow the rules of law, and we have to do exactly what everybody else does coming into Canada,” said manager Chris Woodward on Wednesday. “There were no issues."

The only player expected to be on the active roster that didn't make the trip was free-agent signing Garrett Richards. Woodward announced earlier this week that Richards will miss at least the first two series of the season on the 10-day Injured List with a blister on his middle finger.

Before the team returns to the United States, everyone in the Rangers' travel party must provide a negative COVID-19 test taken no earlier than Saturday. The Rangers are in Toronto for a three-game series, then will make their way back to Arlington that night in preparation for Monday's home opener against the Colorado Rockies.

Since the Blue Jays are a non-divisional opponent, this is the Rangers' only trip to Toronto this season. And due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the sport, it is also the club's first trip across the border since August 2019. In 2021, the Rangers played their road series against the Blue Jays at Toronto's Triple-A ballpark in Buffalo.

This time around, Rogers Centre will be filled to max capacity.

"It should be exciting," Woodward said. "Listen, this team has got a ton of buzz around it, as do we. ... They've made a lot of really positive changes. They're pretty excited and they have a talented team. It should be a really fun, exciting series."

Of course, there's one member of the 2021 Blue Jays that didn't return to Toronto this season and signed a seven-year, $175 million contract with the Rangers.

"They lost their best player last year, in my opinion," Woodward said with a smile. "We were able to get that one in Marcus [Semien]. That was exciting to acquire him."