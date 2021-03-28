Today In Rangers History: The Ballpark's Long Goodbye

Today in Texas Rangers History, the Rangers played the earliest Opening Day in their history, and began the final season at Globe Life Park

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers played their final opening day at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington.

The game was on March 28, 2019, and 48,538 showed up to see the Rangers host the Chicago Cubs. Most fans where there to say they were a part of history, as the Rangers were preparing to move into Globe Life Park, being built across the street, in 2020.

The game was also the earliest opening day in Rangers history, home or road. It was held one day earlier than the 2018 opening day, which was held on March 29.

The Ballpark, which opened in 1994 as The Ballpark in Arlington, saw the Rangers win division titles in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2010, 2011, 2015, and 2016. The Rangers also won two American League pennants in the building in 2010 and 2011, but were unable to bring home the franchise’s first World Series title.

The park underwent several name changes during its 25 years as home of the Rangers, including Ameriquest Field and Rangers Ballpark in Arlington.

The game saw the Cubs drub the Rangers, 12-4. Mike Minor started the game for the Rangers and gave up six runs before the fifth inning, taking the loss. His reliever, Jesse Chavez, gave up three more runs after that.

Elvis Andrus was the only Rangers player with multiple hits, going 3-for-4 with a pair of runs batted in and a run scored. Andrus homered in the third inning off starter Jon Lester. Nomar Mazara went 1-for-4, but drove in two runs, as he homered in the ninth inning.

