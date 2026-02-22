Rangers Post Lineup as MacKenzie Gore Makes Spring Training Debut vs. Rockies

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers will head to Mesa, Ariz., to face the Chicago Cubs in their first spring training road game on Saturday.

The contest will be played at Billy Parker Stadium at the team's spring training facility. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. mountain time and 2:05 p.m. central time. Rangers fans can hear the game on 105.3 The Fan.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies

Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

At Billy Parker Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

TV/Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Records: Texas: 1-1; Colorado, 1-1.

Rangers Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore: 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Gore is in his first season with the Rangers. Texas traded five prospects to acquire the left-hander in January. He is under team control for the next two seasons. In 2025 Gore went 5-15 with a 4.17 ERA in 30 starts. He went to the All-Star Game for the first time based on his ability to strike out hitters. He fanned 185. He is expected to be either the No. 3 or No. 4 starter in the rotation.

Rangers Batting Order

Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

1. CF Evan Carter

2. SS Corey Seager

3. DH Joc Pederson

4. 1B Jake Burger

5. 3B Josh Jung

6. 2B Josh Smith

7. C Kyle Higashioka

8. RF Alejandro Osuna

9. LF Andrew Velaszquez

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers second baseman Cody Freeman. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

INF Cody Freeman: Freeman has a lumbar stress reaction and will be out for the next four to six weeks (updated Feb. 20)

INF/OF Michael Helman: Helman was scratched from Saturday’s game with a “hip/groin thing” per manager Skip Schumaker. It was precautionary.

RHP Winston Santos: The prospect has a fracture in his left wrist and will be in a brace for three weeks. He will be able to continue to throw (updated Feb. 20)

LHP Cody Bradford: Bradford missed last season with an elbow injury that required internal brace surgery. He is in camp and on a slow ramp-up toward game action. He believes he could be ready to pitch in May.

LHP Jordan Montgomery: The 2023 World Series hero is recovering from Tommy John surgery and hopes to be ready for the Majors by the All-Star break.

SS Sebastian Walcott: Is out for spring training and is expected to have elbow surgery in the future. He will miss most of the 2026 season.

P Nabil Crismatt: The non-roster invitee suffered an elbow injury early in camp and has been ruled out for spring training.

Other Notes

Pitchers Emiliano Teodo, Mark Church and Josh Sborz are on slower ramp-ups due to recovery from injury. Left fielder Wyatt Langford is expected to start in the fourth game of spring training. He asked for a slower ramp-up. Right fielder Brandon Nimmo won’t play in a spring training game until March. He has a specific ramp-up plan that allows him to be fresh for opening day, per manager Skip Schumaker.

Texas Rangers Spring Training Schedule, Results

Bold: denotes home games; times CT/MT; SS – Split Squad games; game times subject to change.

Feb. 20: Kansas City 7, Texas 3

Feb. 21: Texas 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Feb. 22 vs. Colorado Rockies, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Feb. 23 at Los Angeles Angels, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT

Feb. 24 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 25 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 26 vs. Milwaukee Brewers (SS), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 26 at Athletics (SS), TBA

Feb. 27 at Chicago White Sox (SS), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 28 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 1 at Seattle Mariners, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 2 vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 4 vs. Brazil WBC, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 5 vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 6 vs. Seattle Mariners, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 7 at San Francisco Giants (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 8 vs. Los Angeles Angels (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 9 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 10 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 12 vs. Athletics, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 13 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT

March 14 vs. San Diego Padres (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, TV: RSN; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 14 at Cincinnati Reds (ss), TBA

March 15 at Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/3:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 16 vs. Chicago White Sox, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 18 vs. Kansas City Royals, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 19 at Milwaukee Brewers, 6:10 pm MT/8:10 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 20 Rangers prospects vs. Royals prospects, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, RSN

March 20 vs. San Francisco Giants (ss), 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: RSN; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 21 at Arizona Diamondbacks, TBA, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 23 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 7:05 p.m. CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM

March 24 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 1:05 p.m. CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 1270 KFLC-AM

NOTE: Surprise is one hour behind Texas time through March 7 (Mountain Time) and two hours behind beginning March 8 (Pacific Time)

Cactus League Home Games Played at, Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field, Surprise, AZ