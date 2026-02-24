Three Takeaways as Rangers Beat Angels to Extend Spring Training Winning Streak

The Texas Rangers extended their spring training winning streak to three games after defeated the Los Angeles Angels, 6-0, in Tempe, Ariz., on Monday.

The Rangers (3-1) finally got a home run for the first time in the spring, and the pitching staff held the Angels to eight hits. The Texas defense didn’t make an error. Infielder Justin Foscue did leave the game with hamstring tightness, per MLB.com, and he’ll be re-evaluated in a day or two.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Rock-Solid Pitching

Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Jack Leiter might have had the best start of any Rangers rotation candidate so far. He threw two innings, giving up two hits, one walk and one strikeout as 16 of his 26 pitches went for strikes. He did have to work around some traffic, as he gave up leadoff hits in both innings. He dealt with that pressure well. He worked the fastball effectively, as he threw 14 four-seamers.

Texas had to feel better about Robert Garcia in his second spring outing, as he gave up one hit and struck out one in his single inning of work. He’ll be leaving for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic this weekend. Cole Winn, Gavin Collyer and Peyton Gray all had scoreless outings as they pitched for the second time this spring. Gray was especially effective and now has five strikeouts in two games and is a name to file away as a bullpen candidate.

Offense

Texas Rangers second baseman Tyler Wade. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

If the trivia questions is, “Who hit the Rangers’ first home run of spring training” the answer is Danny Jansen. The veteran catcher slammed a home run off Reid Detmers in the first inning to put Texas up for good. It was his only hit of the game, but it brought in two runs. Tyler Wade also had two hits and drove in a run, while Foscue had an RBI single before he left the game with the hamstring injury.

Sam Haggerty — who started in center field — remained the hottest hitter in camp but he lost his spotless 1.000 batting average. He went 1-for-2, walked, scored a run and drove in two runs as he continues to make his case for a spot on the opening day roster. He is 4-for-5 in two games.

Minor League Pitchers

Early in camp the Rangers are mixing in minor league pitchers that are not invited to Major League camp to pitch in spring training games. It helps them get important experience and helps Texas keep their Major League arms on schedule.

The minor league pitchers had a good day on Monday. Aidan Anderson, Austin Bergner, and Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa all threw a shutout inning to complete the game.