Top Rangers Prospect Owns Impressive Streak to Start MLB Career
Though he only made his Major League debut earlier in the week, Texas Rangers outfielder Alejandro Osuna is already showing he belongs.
The seventh-ranked prospect in the Rangers system per MLB Pipeline has made four starts in left field going into Thursday’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. And what has Osuna done in those four starts?
Get on base in every game.
For a club that’s struggling mightily to score runs, the more baserunners, the better. The 22-year-old native of Mexico has range – he made a diving catch in his first game Sunday – getting him on the basepaths could be a catalyst for the offense.
Alejandro Osuna Has Reached Base in Every MLB of His Young Career
After working a seventh-inning walk in Wednesday’s 2-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays, Osuna has reached base in each of his first four games. That marks the longest career-opening on-base streak for the Rangers since Wyatt Langford’s five-game streak in 2024.
Osuna got his first hit Monday and is 3-for-10 overall.
“After the hit, I was ‘OK, I did it. Now I can focus on the game,’” Osuna said, according to MLB.com. “I was getting a little bit nervous thinking about it a lot. After that, it was normal.”
He has also drawn a walk in three of his first four MLB games, which is the most since for Texas since Justin Smoak walked in each of his first four games in 2010, according to Stathead.
Osuna has yet to steal a base, but he did have 17 swipes in the minor leagues last season to go along with 18 home runs.
Being the Majors is an adjustment for any young player, but Osuna has been around the bigs for a long time. He’s the younger brother of former All-Star closer Roberto Osuna and the nephew of ex-MLB player Antonio Osuna.
Alejandro Osuna was named Rangers Minor League player of the year in 2024 after batting .292/.362/.507 between High-A and Double-A, and was off to a hot start this season before being called up.
One thing for sure, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy plans to keep Osuna in the lineup.
“He’s going to get a lot of playing time up here,” Bochy said, according to MLB.com. “We didn't bring him up to sit. He is comfortable. I think that’s part of growing up around Major Leaguers, but also being in Spring Training, that's your time when you get to know your teammates and get that sense of comfort.”