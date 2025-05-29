Rangers Talented Youngster Has Been Team MVP in Lineup So Far
The struggles of the Texas Rangers this season have continued with their lineup simply not getting the job done.
Coming into the year, the Rangers looked like they would have one of the best lineups in baseball in 2025. Over the winter, they added two talented hitters Jake Burger and Joc Pederson.
The addition of these two sluggers figured to be what could help provide the necessary pop that was lacking at times in 2024. However, both players have struggled quite a bit this campaign, and have contributed to the overall struggles of the unit.
Furthermore, injuries have once again hurt the team like last season.
As the team hovers around the .500 mark, they haven’t had too many members of their lineup perform well, but one player has stood out for them.
Who Has Been Team MVP So Far?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the team MVP thus far for the Rangers being youngster Wyatt Langford, who has been one of the rare bright spots in the lineup.
“The pick here would be Corey Seager if he could ever stay healthy, but it's Langford who is leading the team in both home runs and stolen bases with 10 of each at just 23 years young.”
There aren’t too many good options to choose from for team MVP from the lineup, but Langford has been the top player so far. The talented young outfielder is performing well in 2025, slashing .246/.328/.462 with 10 home runs, 21 RBI, and 10 stolen bases.
Texas has high hopes for the future of Langford, and he has performed well so far.
Outside of the young outfielder, there hasn’t been much else to be excited about in the lineup. Josh Jung has also performed well, but it has been the veterans who have let this unit down.
Unfortunately, the absence of Corey Seager has seemingly been what has really derailed this unit in 2025. The star slugger has played in just 26 games, slashing .300/.346/.520 with six home runs and 12 RBI.
Seager has been very good when healthy, but he has already missed a ton of time this season.
While it has been encouraging to see a young player like Langford performing well, the Rangers have far too many players that have been a disappointment this year.
Considering how well their starting rotation has performed so far this campaign, the team should be in much better shape record-wise compared to where they are currently.