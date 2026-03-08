Rangers Potentially Shake Up Outfield Rotation by Claiming Dairon Blanco

Dairon Blanco didn’t have to go far to continue his spring training. He just had to walk to the other side of the baseball facilities in Surprise, Ariz.

The former Kansas City Royals outfielder is now a Texas Rangers outfielder after the Rangers claimed him off waivers, they announced on Sunday. Kansas City designated the 32-year-old Cuba native for assignment on Monday. The two teams share their spring training facility in Surprise.

This may be nothing more than a strategic move for depth, but because it was a waiver claim it required a 40-man roster move. The Rangers accommodated that by moving pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the 60-day injured list. Montgomery, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, is not expected to be available until the All-Star break.

Where Dairon Blanco Fits for Rangers

Kansas City Royals outfielder Dairon Blanco. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Since its spring training, every move gets dissected when it comes to the opening day roster. Blanco has played 171 games in the Majors, concentrated in 2023 and 2024 with the Royals, where he played all three outfield positions. There, he slashed .257/.312/.416 with seven home runs and 34 RBI.

His on-base percentage, combined with his glove, would make him a candidate for the fourth or fifth outfield spot, a spot that is getting more crowded. With Evan Carter, Wyatt Langford and Brandon Nimmo the expected starters, the belief is that two players with outfield experience will make the opening day roster. Sam Haggerty, who has had a red-hot spring training and can also play infield, seems as close to a lock for the fourth outfield spot as any player in camp.

Texas brought in Mark Canha on a minor-league deal to complete with holdovers like Alejandro Osuna and Michael Helman. Ezequiel Duran can also play outfield, but he’s also working infield positions and getting heat from prospect Cameron Cauley, who is having a terrific spring training. On Friday, the Rangers signed Andrew McCutchen to a minor-league deal. The former National League MVP is expected to compete for a back-up corner outfield spot and designated hitter role.

Blanco adds to a crowded competition. Along with the glove and versatility, he’s a solid base stealer. He took 24 bases in 2023 and 31 more in 2024. Texas is hoping to get more stolen bases out of players like Carter and Langford. That’s a differentiator for Blanco when competing against Canha and McCutchen. He also had 64 pinch-run appearances with Kansas City, the most in baseball in the last four seasons.

Notably, Blanco has minor league options. There was little risk in putting him on the 40-man roster. It’s more likely that he’ll be optioned to Triple-A at some point before camp ends.