Top Texas Rangers Prospect Gets Taste of Major League Life
ARLINGTON — The ascent of Sebastian Walcott, in comparison to his age, has been swift.
The Texas Rangers’ biggest signee of the 2023 international draft class, the 18-year-old Bahamas native is already at High-A Hickory and considered the Rangers’ No. 1 overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline.
So, when the Rangers hosted All-Star Weekend, Walcott became a primary player on Saturday during the MLB Futures game as the AL team’s starting shortstop and as one of the contenders in the inaugural MLB Futures Skills Competition.
His locker in the home clubhouse at Globe Life Field was in a prime spot — on a corner, which gave him a little room to operate as media flooded the area during pregame. He had plenty of room for his stuff, including a guitar case that he said someone gave to him, even though he doesn’t play guitar.
He can disarm with a smile and he radiates more maturity than most 18-year-olds. He knows this may end up being his locker room one day. But he’s not in a hurry.
“I try not to think about it (the big leagues) too much, the front office or the moves they make,” Walcott said. “I’m not going to rush the process. I have a lot of time to develop.”
Walcott is the No. 72 ranked prospect in baseball and while another Rangers prospect, pitcher Emiliano Teodo, stole the show with two perfect innings for the AL team, Walcott went 0-for-2 at the plate.
But since he signed with the Rangers 18 months ago, he’s moved fast. He started last year in the Dominican Summer League and played well enough to move stateside to join the Arizona Complex League Rangers and take a few at-bats with Hickory. Combined he slashed .246/.335/.471/.806 with seven home runs and 24 RBI.
The Rangers kept him at Hickory to start this season and his slash numbers have dropped a bit — .235/.333/.401/.734. But the power is still there, with seven home runs and 27 RBI. He also has 11 stolen bases. Plate discipline has been a problem with 88 strikeouts in 272 at-bats. He feels like he’s settled down after a slow start.
“I was trying to do too much at the start of the season,” Walcott said. “I figured out that I just really need to play my game.”
He said he’s already figured out to switch his mentality on and off the field, saying he saves his “goofy mindset” for the clubhouse, which actually helps relax him before he takes the field.
That’s where being a younger player on an older team helps, he said.
“My teammates have helped me with that maturity,” Walcott said. “When it comes to locking in for games, they do a really good job helping me with that.”
The appearance in Arlington gave Walcott a little time to rest. The Crawdads, like the Rangers, are on a break until Friday when they host Greensboro.
In time, Walcott hopes to be in Texas for good.
