Rangers Rising Star Prospect David Davalillo Continues Breakthrough Season

David Davalillo with 4 hitless innings for Frisco tonight. In 7G in AA, he’s got a 1.99 ERA. He’s thriving on command and tremendous offspeed pitches. Peep this SPL (PxP says “CH”- it’s a SPL) he uses to get SEA’s top prospect, Colt Emerson. pic.twitter.com/VehzxXs3Z7