Two Rangers Prospects Bestowed With Prestigious Texas League Honors
The Texas Rangers will be on the outside looking in come playoff time, but that doesn't mean they can't get excited about the happenings down on the farm.
The Rangers don't have the most highly regarded farm system, with a midseason update by MLB.com placing them towards the bottom, ranking No. 26 in baseball. That might change soon, though, thanks to some standout performances by some young hitters down in the Texas League.
With minor league baseball awards season in full swing, the Rangers saw two of their promising youngsters bestowed with awards for their performances down at Double-A Frisco.
One of these selections might not raise eyebrows, but the other could cause evaluators to reevaluate a young slugger's standing.
Sebastian Walcott Named Texas League's Top MLB Prospect
In a turn of events that will surprise no one, Texas's top prospect Sebastian Walcott was named Top MLB Prospect in the Texas League. Walcott is one of the most highly coveted prospects in all of baseball, and this award will only cement his status as one of the brightest future stars in the game.
An incredibly fast riser, Walcott reached Double-A as an 18-year-old playing just five games in 2024 for Frisco. Despite the brief stint, he showed he was up to the challenge of playing against much older competition, slashing .348/.375/.609 with a homer in 24 plate appearances.
This year, the teenage whiz kid started and finished the year at Double-A. There were some growing pains, but Walcott still managed to hold his own, batting a respectable .255/.355/.386 with 13 dingers over 124 games.
All eyes will be on Walcott as the Arizona Fall League action gets underway, and a strong showing could continue his breakneck trajectory through the system and land him with the Rangers' big league club sooner rather than later.
Abimelec Ortiz's Texas League All-Star Selection Should Further Raise His Profile
Abimelec Ortiz continues to advance towards the majors and his Texas League postseason All-Star selection should only serve to make more people take note.
The powerful lefty-swinging first baseman garnered the All-Star selection thanks to a .247/.343/.444 line that would earn him a promotion to Triple-A Round Rock. Finishing out his season with a 41 game stint at the minors' highest level, Ortiz actually hit better than he did at Frisco.
The 23-year-old put up a head-turning .283/.388/.565 mark with nine homers. That brought his combined stat line for 2025 to .257/.356/.479 with 25 long balls.
The former undrafted free agent out of Puerto Rico has done nothing but hit, throughout his minor league career. His ascension and dominance at Triple-A, combined with this award, give credence to the idea that he'll be knocking on the door of the majors at some point in 2026.