Rangers Sebastian Walcott Remains Organization’s Top Prospect Entering 2026

The Texas Rangers got a new prospect report card from Baseball America (subscription required) and the top didn’t change.

Sebastian Walcott, the infield prospect who played last season at Double-A Frisco at age 19, remained the franchise’s No. 1 prospect in the publication’s re-ranking of its Top 10 prospects entering 2026.

Walcott isn’t the closest to the Majors on the list. Pitcher Jose Corniell, who made his MLB debut on the final weekend of the season, was No. 5 on the list. He’s a candidate to make the Rangers’ opening-day roster, most likely a reliever.

Ranking The Rangers Top 10 Prospects

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Walcott could start the 2026 season at Triple-A Round Rock, assuming he doesn’t win a Major League job coming out of spring training. The Rangers are not looking to push Walcott, their top international signee in the Class of 2023. He’s already played in the MLB Futures Game.

Last season he slashed .255/.355/.386 with 13 home runs and 59 RBI. He got in playing time at multiple positions, but he’s listed as a shortstop, a position currently held by two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager. He wouldn’t be the first infielder to make a position change to win a Major League job assuming he’s ready soon.

No. 2 on the list is pitcher Caden Scarborough, the Rangers’ sixth-round pick in 2023. He reached High-A Hub City at the end of last season and went 2-5 with a 2.45 ERA in 22 games (21 starts), with 114 strikeouts and 21 walks in 88 innings.

Infielder Gavin Fien, last year’s first-round pick, was ranked No. 3. The prep star from Temecula, Calif., played 18 games at Class-A Hickory in 2025, as he slashed .220/.267/.341 with no home runs and seven RBI. He’s likely to start his first professional season back in Hickory.

Two-way player Josh Owens was ranked No. 4. Texas selected him in the third round of the 2025 MLB draft out of Johnson City, Tenn. The Rangers let him play eight games at Hickory, where he slashed .083/.083/.125. He also pitched in two games, as he struck out six and walked three in four innings.

Corniell pitched for three teams last season, going 1-2 with a 1.89 ERA in 13 games, all starts. He struck out 41 and walked nine in 38 innings after missing the first half of the season with an injury.

Pitcher A.J. Russell was ranked No. 6. The Tennessee product didn’t pitch in the minors last season as he was recovering from an injury he suffered in college.

Pitcher David Davalillo was ranked No. 7. The Rangers put him on the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, and he was their minor league pitcher of the year. He went 6-4 with a 2.44 ERA last season, pitching as high as Frisco.

Infielder Devin Fitz-Gerald was ranked No. 8. Texas’ fifth-round pick in 2024 slashed .302/.428/.482 with six home runs and 20 RBI in 41 games, as he closed his season at Hickory.

Pitcher Winston Santos was ranked No. 9. Even though he missed time with an injury, he reached Round Rock and had a 6.75 ERA in six games, with 26 strikeouts and seven walks in 17.1 innings.

Infielder Yolfran Castillo was ranked No. 18. The 18-year-old from Venezuela finished his season at Hickory as he slashed .258/.315/.352 with one home runs and 41 RBI in 88 games in his second pro season.

Recommended Articles