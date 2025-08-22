Two Rangers Stars Dealing With New Injuries Following Thursday's Game
The Texas Rangers are in the midst of a 3-7 skid over their last 10 games. The offense has struggled mightily all season outside of Wyatt Langford, Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. The Rangers are now 7.5 games back of the division lead and 5.5 back of the third Wild Card spot.
They are 5-12 in the month of August and just got handed some more tough news, as in the finale of a four-game set against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, both Marcus Semien and Evan Carter left early after being hit by pitches.
Semien fouled a ball off of his foot in his first at-bat and Carter was hit on the arm in his fourth at-bat.
While both players are said to have contusions, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, there have been no updates on the status of either player at the time of writing.
Marcus Semien, Evan Carter Dealing With Injuries
Semien fouled the pitch off of his foot but stayed in the game until his second at-bat. Then, Bruce Bochy decided to pinch-hit for him and remove the star second baseman from the contest. Without anything official, there is only speculation on what the future of his status could be. If he were to hit the injured list, it would be a devastating blow to the struggling offense.
By bWAR, Semien is the third most valuable offensive piece behind Langford and Seager. Although his OPS+ is below league average at 96, he's still one of the most important players on the entire team. In 126 games this season, he's hitting .230/.305/.364 with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs.
Part of the reason Semien is so valuable is because he is on the field every day. He's had one IL stint in his career, and that came in 2017 when he missed half of the season with a wrist contusion. Outside of 2017 and the shortened 2020 campaign, he has played at least 155 games every season since 2015. In three of those eight, he played a full 162.
Should Semien miss time, there is a lot of depth in the Rangers infield with Ezequiel Duran, Josh Smith, Josh Jung and Cody Freeman. If it isn't a serious injury, he will continue to play every day and lead the team, as always.
As for Carter, his injury is more concerning. Although he tried to continue on, getting hit in the wrist is enough to take a player out of the game, even just as a precaution. Like with Semien, no concrete update has been given and it may take longer because it is a wrist injury.
Carter has hit .245/.329/.391 with five home runs and 25 RBI on the season, coming to a 110 OPS+. He's having a nice year, setting a career high with 1.9 bWAR, but he's had trouble staying healthy.
The 22-year-old has already had two stints on the IL this season, following a campaign in 2024 where he was out for the year in May. The Rangers should hope his wrist is healthy, because Carter could afford to get more full time at-bats.
At his young age, Carter still has a lot of room to grow. He came out of the gate screaming in 2023 and was immediately expected to be another cornerstone of the franchise. Although he hasn't had the chance to do that, he has the talent. He just needs to remain healthy.