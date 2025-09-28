Walk-Off Loss for Rangers Sends Arch Rival Astros Out of Playoff Hunt
The Texas Rangers entered their final regular-season series out of the playoff picture. Texas started the month of September with an 8-4 record and was inching close to a wild-card spot. However, an eight-game losing streak sent Texas into free fall.
They began a series with the Cleveland Guardians with nothing to play for. However, a pair of AL teams had a rooting interest in the Rangers. Those teams were the Detroit Tigers and the Houston Astros.
Texas picked up a 7-3 win on Friday backed by a strong outing from Jack Leiter. The righty threw seven innings allowing two runs with 10 strikeouts. Cleveland and Detroit entered Saturday with a 86-74 record while Houston sat at 85-75. The Astros needed a Cleveland loss to stay alive for a wild card spot and the Tigers are looking to clinch the AL Central.
A Walk-Off Hit by Pitch Ends the Astros Playoff Hopes
All eyes turned to FOX as the Rangers sent Jacob Latz to the mound. After a leadoff double from Michael Helman, the Rangers cashed in courtesy of an RBI double from Josh Jung to make it 1-0. The Guardians quickly responded as Johnathan Rodriguez took Latz deep with a two-run bomb.
Adolis Garcia provided the equalizer with a solo shot off Joey Cantillo in the fourth inning. The Guardians would go quiet on offense as Latz turned in a solid start. He threw 5.1 innings, surrendering five hits on two runs with six strikeouts.
Jacob Webb and Shawn Armstrong kept the game tied in relief until things got dicey in the bottom of the ninth. Bruce Bochy turned to Robert Garcia to try to send this game into extras. After getting a pair of quick outs, he walked Rodriguez and allowed a base hit to Kyle Manzardo to put runners on the corners.
Garcia intentionally walked Gabriel Arias to send C.J. Kayfus to the plate. On a 0-1 pitch, Garcia plunked Kayfus to send the Guardians to the playoffs and eliminated the Astros.
It's the first time the Astros have missed the postseason since 2016. Oddly enough, the hit by pitch was Garcia's first all season and just the second of his career. It was an unfortunate end to the game after a strong pitching performance from Latz.
The Rangers drop to 81-80 with one final game to try to finish above .500. Patrick Corbin will toe the rubber for Texas while the Guardians have yet to announce a starter. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. CT.