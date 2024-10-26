Watch Los Angeles Dodgers Freddie Freeman Hit Walk-Off Grand Slam To Beat New York Yankees in World Series Game 1
Unbelievable.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were down to their final out in Game 1 of the World Series against the New York Yankees Friday night.
With the bases loaded, and trailing by a run, Freddie Freeman ripped the first pitch he saw for a grand slam and a 6-3 Dodgers win in front of a hysterical Dodger Stadium crowd.
Freeman was 2 for 5 with four RBI and a triple and homer. The Dodgers lead the best-of-7 series 1-0. Game 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.
Freeman jumped on the first pitch he saw from left-hander Nestor Cortes and ripped it 109.2 mph and 423 feet to right field.
"I can't believe what just happened," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Fox. "You could argue that's the biggest hit in his 2,200-hit career. I'm speechless right now.
The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead with a run in the fifth inning, but Giancarlo Stanton two-run homer in the sixth gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead. Los Angeles tied with a run in the eight before New York took a 3-2 lead with a run in the top of the 10th.
It was 36 years ago when a hobbled Kirk Gibson pinch-hit in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series for the Dodgers and hit a walk-off home run to beat the Oakland Athletics. It's the only other walk-off homer by a team down to their last out in World Series history.
