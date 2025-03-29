Watch: Texas Rangers Pitcher Hit by Catcher’s Toss as Red Sox Aces Laughs
Baseball is one of those games that features some unique moments, and one came on Friday night between the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox.
Jack Leiter made his first start of the season for the Rangers, with Jonah Heim behind the plate. At one point, the rookie right-hander was struggling with his command just a bit. Heim, an experienced catcher, knew his pitcher needed a minute.
Heim, with the ball in his glove, called timeout and walked out to the pitcher’s mound. As he did, he tossed the ball back to Leiter.
The 25-year-old wasn’t exactly prepared nor was he really looking. The ball hit him. Not hard, but not in a place baseball players appreciate being hit.
After the ball hits Leiter, the cameraman wisely cut to Red Sox starter Garrett Crochet, who pitched in Thursday’s opener and was just sitting in the dugout minding his own business. Upon watching what happened, Crochet started laughing and put his hand over his mouth in disbelief.
Then the camera cut back to Heim and Leiter and you could see Leiter with a smile on face laughing it off. Clearly Heim was sharing a laugh too, no doubt apologizing.
Meanwhile, Crochet and his fellow pitcher continued to laugh.
Then, of course, NESN, which was broadcasting the game back to the Boston area, needed to cut to the slow-motion replay of not just the toss, but of Crochet’s reaction.
Leiter ended up having the last laugh, at least during the game. Still looking for his first Major League win, the son of former MLB starter Al Leiter went five innings and was in line for the victory when he left the game. He gave up five hits, one run and one walk while striking out four.