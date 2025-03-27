Texas Rangers Officially Finalize 2025 Opening Day Roster Against Red Sox
The Texas Rangers finalized its roster for their opening-day game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, making their final moves before the game.
The Rangers had communicated many of their moves before Thursday’s deadline. That included assigning recently signed starting pitcher Patrick Corbin to Triple-A Round Rock so he could continue his build-up to prepare to make his first start with the franchise as soon as April 11.
Corbin is not on the 26-man roster. The starting rotation will be made up of opening-day starter Nathan Eovaldi, followed by Jack Leiter, Tyler Mahle, Jacob deGrom and Kumar Rocker.
For Leiter and Rocker, it will be their first opening day with Texas. Eovaldi will be the opening day starter for the second straight year.
The Rangers also announced on Tuesday that outfielder Evan Carter, one of their top prospects who was a key part of the franchise’s run to the 2023 World Series crown, would start the season at Round Rock.
Carter has struggled in spring training with his bat and Texas want to give him more time to turn things around.
His move opens up a roster spot for veteran Kevin Pillar, who was signed by the Rangers during spring training to add competition to the outfield. He hit well enough to earn a roster spot and has enough to pop, historically, to help Texas improve their offensive woes of a season ago.
Two offseason acquisitions signed to bolster the offense, Jake Burger and Joc Pederson, are also on the roster. Burger will start at first base and take the place of Nathaniel Lowe, who was traded to the Washington Nationals in the offseason.
With Josh Sborz starting the season on the injured list, nearly the entire Texas bullpen wasn’t on the roster last season. Chris Martin is the expected closer, with Robert Garcia — the return in the Lowe trade — along with veteran Shawn Armstrong — expected to be the set-up men.
Other transactions announced on Thursday included:
-LHP Patrick Corbin optioned to Triple-A
-LHP Cody Bradford placed on 15-day injured list
-RHP Jon Gray placed on 60-day inured list
-RHP Josh Sborz placed on 60-day injured list
Texas Rangers Opening-Day Roster
Starting Pitchers (5): Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom, Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker, Tyler Mahle
Relievers (8): Jacob Webb, Chris Martin, Hoby Milner, Robert Garcia, Shawn Armstrong, Marc Church, Gerson Garabito, Luke Jackson
Catchers (2): Jonah Heim, Kyle Higashioka
Infielders (6): Jake Burger, Ezequiel Duran, Josh Jung, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Josh Smith
Outfielders (4): Adolis García, Wyatt Langford, Kevin Pillar, Leody Taveras
Designated Hitter (1): Joc Pederson