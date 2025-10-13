Which Relievers Should Rangers Retain as They Face Budget Crunch in 2026?
The Texas Rangers missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year, and have officially moved into the Skip Schumaker era as the 21st manager in franchise history. There are several questions pertaining to the makeup of this roster.
The pitching staff was a consistent bright spot in 2025. However, several pitchers are testing free agency, and president of baseball operations Chris Young will have his hands full. With a decreased payroll, they can't bring back everyone and will struggle to compete with other potential suitors.
The bullpen was slowly assembled in the offseason and despite lacking a proven closer, the Rangers had several guys surpass expectations.
The Texas relievers that are unrestricted free agents this year include Phil Maton, Chris Martin, Hoby Milner, Danny Coulombe, and Shawn Armstrong.
Shawn Armstrong Should be Priority One
Shawn Armstrong has been a journeyman reliever in his long 11-year career. He's played for eight different teams, his longest stay being with the Tampa Bay Rays for four years.
In 2025, Armstrong progressively improved and eventually became the go-to arm in high leverage spots for Bruce Bochy. He appeared in 71 games and finished with a 2.31 ERA and nine saves.
In the month of September, over 13 games he allowed just two earned runs, and held opponents to a .146 batting average. It's hard to gauge what his market will look like, but it's critical to bring Armstrong back.
What will Happen with Phil Maton and Danny Coulombe?
Young made three trade deadline acquisitions to improve the roster, and brought in Phil Maton from the St. Louis Cardinals, and Danny Coulombe from the Minnesota Twins.
Coulombe was terrific in Minnesota but struggled in Texas. He pitched to a 5.25 ERA with nine walks and 12 strikeouts. He also dealt with left shoulder fatigue which landed him on the 15-day injured list. Coulombe didn't produce the way the Rangers envisioned, and it feels a return is unlikely.
Maton was used in late-inning situations and closed out some games for Texas. It was an up-and-down second half for the righty but finished the season on a high note.
While Maton would be a good piece to bring back, he will likely get a better offer from a different team.
The final two options are Martin and Milner. Martin was a solid option out of the bullpen but injuries plagued his season. He left multiple outings with arm injuries and he was visibly frustrated.
He struck out 43 hitters over 42 innings with a 2.98 ERA. If Martin doesn't retire, it feels like re-signing the 39-year old is a long shot.
Milner was a big surprise for the Rangers in 2025. He made the most appearances of any reliever. His funky arm angle and low velocity made him available consistently regardless of pitch count. He was a dependable middle relief/set up man.
The 34-year old will likely have multiple suitors, but hopefully Texas can bring him back as a staple in the 'pen for Schumaker's 2026 team.