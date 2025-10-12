Nine Rangers Could Cost Franchise More Than $30 Million in Arbitration
Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young has stated that the franchise has a solid core, wants to get younger and will trim payroll. With that, the franchise is set to deal with nine arbitration-eligible players before next season. How much will that cost them?
The Rangers face some potentially costly decisions in salary arbitration, if the projections at MLB Trade Rumors are any indication. Teams have until mid-January to settle on a deal before 2026 to avoid arbitration, which requires a hearing in front of an independent arbiter to determine salary for the 2026 season. The Rangers haven’t gone to an arbitration hearing in more than 25 years.
But this year the franchise could spend at least $33 million in salary for arbitration-eligible players, if the projections are right.
Texas Rangers 2026 Arbitration Bill
Any conversation starts with outfielder Adolis Garcia, one of five players with at least five years of service time but the one that will cost the most if he and the Rangers agree to a deal before the deadline. Per the projections, Garcia is likely to cost the Rangers $12.1 million. He is the only player projected for a deal of $10 million or more. Last year, when faced with a potential $10 million deal in the arbitration process, Texas traded that player, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, to the Washington Nationals.
Trading Garcia would be a cost-saving move, though the Rangers might struggle to find a player that can slug like him. But it would also be an acknowledgement that the 32-year-old’s production has declined since his career year in 2023 and is unlikely to be re-signed when he becomes a free agent after the 2026 season.
Four other Rangers have five or more years of service time and are in their final year of arbitration. That list includes catcher Jonah Heim ($6 million), pitcher Jacob Webb ($2 million), outfielder Sam Haggerty ($1.4 million) and pitcher Josh Sborz ($1.1 million). There is a belief the Rangers may move on from Heim, but the others have manageable salary projections.
The other four players have at least three years of service time and are considered part of the team’s core for now. That includes three players that were part of the 2023 World Series team — infielder Josh Smith ($3 million), third baseman Josh Jung ($2.9 million) and utility man Ezequiel Duran ($1.4 million). The last player is first baseman Jake Burger, acquired last year in a trade. He is projected for $3.5 million.
Players with at least three years of service time and no more than six years of service time are eligible for arbitration. Some players with less than three years are eligible based on certain criteria (usually called Super 2 players). Typically, eligible players and teams settle before a hearing. If there is no deal before the deadline, then the two sides exchange salary demands and go to a hearing. Any time before that hearing a settlement can be reached.