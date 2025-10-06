Should Rangers Look to Keep Key Veteran Relief Arm Around for Next Season?
The Texas Rangers had a very back-and-forth 2025 season when it came to their pitching staff.
As time went on, they found more momentum from that group, which helped them maintain some level of competitive play down the stretch. While the starting pitchers got much of the love, the bullpen also had a strong year, especially a few names in particular who stood out above the rest.
One such player was veteran righty Shawn Armstrong, who in Year 11, put together arguably his second-best season behind only an outstanding 2023 campaign where he had a 1.38 ERA in 52 innings. Armstrong has bounced around the MLB many times during his career, starting off with the Cleveland Guardians, then moving on to the Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.
This has made it somewhat hard to predict where he will land next, and it has become somewhat clear that he will take a great opportunity if presented with one. The question for the Rangers becomes whether or not they should spend money this offseason to keep him around or if they believe they can find another option to fill his role.
Does Armstrong's Production Warrant Bringing Him Back for 2026?
Armstrong had an all-around productive 2025 campaign, but the thing that may make Texas most likely to retain him would be the fact that September was far and away one of the best months of his career.
The Rangers awarded him Player of the Month for how consistent he was throughout September, as he posted a 1.29 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, 13 strikeouts and two walks in 14 innings of work.
This was a continuation of an effective August for Armstrong, where he had an even lower 0.82 ERA with a 0.82 WHIP. Despite a slow start to the year, as his first few months were less than productive, he was able to finish with a 2.31 ERA, 4-3 record, 0.81 WHIP, 74 strikeouts, 20 walks, five home runs allowed and a 3.07 FIP.
When it comes to retaining him, the price should be relatively reasonable given he is 34 years old. His production could also warrant that Texas gives him a two-year deal. Keeping him around for a few more seasons would certainly be a boon to the success of the Rangers, and after ending 2025 as he did, it would be hard not to spend a little bit of cash to keep him around for the foreseeable future.