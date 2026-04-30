How Brandon Nimmo’s Injury Could Impact Rangers Lineup, Defense

Brandon Nimmo said he expects to play on Friday for the Texas Rangers. But what if he can’t?

The 32-year-old right fielder assured reporters after Wednesday’s game that he would be able to play on Friday after he left the game in the fifth inning with what Texas called right hamstring tightness.

If there was an opportune time for a minor injury it’s now. Texas is off on Thursday and off again on Monday as part of an eight-day, six-game road trip. There are two built-in days off to manage his workload as Texas plays three games with Detroit and three more with the New York Yankees.

Here are some ways the Rangers could handle Nimmo’s injury.

How Rangers Can Manage Brandon Nimmo’s Injury

First Texas will have to decide if he needs an injured list stint or not. From the time of the injury, the Rangers can back-date it three days. The Rangers don’t have to IL him until Saturday without losing time.

If Nimmo can hit and run but the Rangers want to take some stress off him, he could be used as a designated hitter. If the Rangers go that way on Friday, it would be his first game at DH this season and it would take Joc Pederson out of the lineup. Texas could use Alejandro Osuna, Sam Haggerty or Andrew McCutchen in right field, depending on the pitching matchup.

If a day at DH leads to Nimmo returning to the field on Saturday, then the Rangers probably won’t be forced to make a move. If he’s not able to go either day, Texas would probably send him to the 10-day IL, but the move would be easier than it looks.

Wyatt Langford, who is on the 10-day IL with a right forearm strain, is set to begin some rehab work in Arizona on Thursday. Schumaker told reporters on Wednesday that Langford would likely be activated this weekend.

If Langford is ready to be activated on Saturday and Nimmo needs a trip to the IL, then it’s an easy flip. If Langford is ready and Nimmo is over the strain, then the Rangers must send someone back to the minors, most likely Alejandro Osuna, who was called up when Langford went on the IL.

The biggest question may be the batting order. Nimmo has hit leadoff every game. It’s not clear who the Rangers would use in that spot if Nimmo can’t go.

Texas would miss him if he’s not in the lineup. After going 1-for-2 with a walk on Wednesday, he’s slashing .290/.364/.460 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 31 games going into the Detroit series.