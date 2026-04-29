Rangers’ Brandon Nimmo exits Yankees Game Early with Injury

The Texas Rangers will monitor right fielder Brandon Nimmo closely after he left Wednesday’s game with the New York Yankees with an apparent injury.

Nimmo, who has played in every game this season for Texas, started Wednesday game in right field and was 1-for-2 with a walk when he left the game. The Rangers announced that he left the game with right hamstring tightness, per outlets covering the game including The Dallas Morning News on X (formerly Twitter).

Nimmo singled in the fifth inning to load the bases in the fifth inning and moved to second base on a two RBI single by Josh Jung. After a Yankees mound visit, Rangers shortstop Corey Seager struck out and Joc Pederson grounded out, but Nimmo slowly advanced to third. Trainers came out to see Nimmo at third base and he left the game, replaced by pinch-runner Sam Haggerty.

Alejandro Osuna moved to right field to replace Nimmo while Haggerty moved into left field.

Monitoring Brandon Nimmo

Nimmo is slashing .290/.364/.460 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 31 games. But, he was experiencing a downturn at the plate with a .210 batting average in his previous 15 games, which dropped his batting average by nearly 100 points.

He leads the Rangers with 12 multi-hit games and has reached base in 16 of his last 20 games. His 51 times on base is among the Top 12 in the American League. He also ranks among the AL leaders in multi-hit games, hits and total bases. His leadoff batting average is best in the Majors.

Earlier this season he recorded his 1,000th career hit, making hit the 54th active player to do so and the first Rangers hitter to reach the mark since Corey Seager in 2023.

The Rangers acquired Nimmo from the New York Mets in exchange for second baseman Marcus Semein in the offseason. Texas wanted to acquire Nimmo to help boost the team’s on-base percentage. He’s batted leadoff in every game and has a .364 on-base percentage, one of the best on the team even after Wednesday's game.

The Rangers have an off day on Thursday, which would give Nimmo a little time to recover before Texas starts a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Friday in Motown. After that, the Rangers get another off day on Monday before starting a three-game series with the Yankees on Tuesday.