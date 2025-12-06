Brandon Nimmo Visits Rangers for First Time Since Marcus Semien Trade

The Texas Rangers fired a big shot when they traded second baseman Marcus Semien to the New York Mets for Brandon Nimmo.

Earlier this week, Nimmo brought his wife and his child to Arlington and Globe Life Field to meet his new bosses for the first time since the deal was announced and Nimmo spoke to the media on a Zoom call.

The Rangers’ social media team documented Nimmo’s first day at the office.

Brandon Nimmo’s Arrival in Arlington

Getting settled into the new spot.

The one-minute video showed Nimmo touring the Rangers’ clubhouse and being greeted by president of baseball operations Chris Young, general manager Ross Fenstermaker and other team employees. He got a first look at his new jersey, No. 24, and his first look at Globe Life Field.

He also did interviews with the media in person for the first time.

Welcome to Texas, @You_Found_Nimmo!



Brandon Nimmo joined @JaredSandler to talk his move to Texas, the potential of this season, his game mentality, and.... bull riding?

Per Rangers Sports Network’s Jared Sandler, Nimmo chose No. 24 because his brother, Bryce, wore the same number in college at Nebraska and he wore it because of his favorite player, Ken Griffey Jr. Because the Mets retired No. 24 for Willie Mays, Nimmo couldn’t wear it there. Texas issued the number to infielder Michael Helman last year and Nimmo said he’ll take care of Helman for giving up the number.

The Rangers traded for Nimmo to get a player they believe is “platoon proof” and hits left-handed and right-handed pitching equally well. Last season he slashed .261/.319/.413 against left-handers and .263/.327/.447 against right-handers. Texas intends to play him in right field, which would be a new position. Nimmo has played most of his career in left field.

He was a first-round pick of the Mets in 2011 out of East High School in Cheyenne, Wyo., and made his MLB debut in 2016. He quickly became a fan favorite who logged 10 years with the Mets, as he slashed .262/.364/.438 with 135 home runs and 463 RBI. He’s hit for at least 23 home runs in each of the last three seasons.

Texas also inherits the remainder of the eight-year, $162 million extension he signed in 2023. He won’t be a free agent until after the 2030 season.

Semien will be playing for his fifth Major League team when he puts on a Mets uniform for the first time in March. He signed a seven-year, $175 million deal with the Rangers before the 2022 season and helped the franchise win its first World Series title in 2023. With Texas he was a two-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove winner. He was third in AL MVP voting in 2023 behind Shohei Ohtani and his teammate, Corey Seager, who was second.

