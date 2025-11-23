Rangers Set to Trade Marcus Semien to Mets in Shocking Blockbuster Trade

The non-tender deadline has now passed, but this is only the beginning of the offseason saga involving the Texas Rangers.

The hectic nature of the offseason is in full swing — trades are being made, players are leaving their current teams, and franchises are scurrying about to set themselves up for success for their upcoming 2026 campaigns.

This stands true for the Rangers who are set to make one of the most prolific moves of the offseason so far as Texas appears set to trade second baseman Marcus Semien to the New York Mets.

Semien Heads to Mets

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Texas is currently the process of finalizing a blockbuster trade with the New York Mets involving Semien. The 35-year-old infielder has spent his last four seasons in Texas, but he has three years remaining on the long-term deal he signed with Texas before the 2022 season. In return, the Rangers will get outfielder Brandon Nimmo. The deal has not been announced by either team.

"The New York Mets and Texas Rangers are finalizing a trade that would send second baseman Marcus Semien to the Mets and outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers, sources tell ESPN," as reported by Passan on X.

During Semien's latest season with the Rangers, he slashed .230/.305/.364 with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs across 127 games. As for Nimmo, he just wrapped up his final year with the Mets slashing .262/.324/.436 with a .760 OPS, 25 homers and 92 RBIs through 155 games.

Acquiring Nimmo could be the missing piece to the Rangers' puzzle. This is only the beginning of what is likely to be a flurry of groundbreaking moves during this offseason. In fact, this is one of the first drastic moves to be made.

Texas is looking to position themselves in the best possible spot heading into 2026, and now is the time for substantial moves to be made. Although Semien has served as a valuable member to the Texas franchise, the Rangers can now welcome a new face and start preparing for what's to come.

After winning the World Series in 2023 over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas still has a strong taste for victory and are hungry to claim another title. Time will tell if Nimmo can be that missing piece, but the deal is being finalized. Trades are always risk to some extent, but success can't reached without a healthy risk.

