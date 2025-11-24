Five Non-Tendered Players Rangers Could Opt to Pursue in Free Agency

The Texas Rangers bid goodbye to four of their players from the 2025 roster during the non-tender process, including three World Series heroes in Adolis Garcia, Jonah Heim and Josh Sborz.

There is nothing stopping the Rangers from re-signing them, but a return for all three is highly unlikely. But, Texas wasn’t the only team to non-tender arbitration-eligible players this weekend. Nearly every team in baseball did so, and that boosted the pool of free agents to choose from.

Here are five players the Rangers could consider signing from this pool in the weeks to come.

Alek Manoah

David Reginek-Imagn Images

The Braves non-tendered the right-handed pitcher after the Blue Jays designated the former Cy Young finalist for assignment in September. He had Tommy John surgery in 2024 and made several rehab starts in 2025, as he went 1-1 with a 2.97 ERA in seven starts. He struck out 30 and walked 18 in 33.1 innings and he only allowed batters to hit .218 against him. So, he’s healthy and ready.

This is a perfect reclamation project for the Rangers. Manoah will be hungry to prove the Blue Jays screwed up. In 2022 he went 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts, with 180 strikeouts and 51 walks in 196.2 innings. He made the American League All-Star team, was named All-MLB first team and finished third in AL Cy Young voting. He was seen as a building block for the future.

If he can reclaim some of that in 2026, he becomes a potential fifth starter for the Rangers on a low-cost deal.

Joey Lucchesi

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The San Francisco Giants made the odd decision to non-tender the 32-year-old reliever after he put together a solid 2025 in which he went 0-1 with a 3.76 ERA in 38 games. It was his highest workload since 2019 with the San Diego Padres. Admittedly, he’s dealt with injuries, including a Tommy John surgery.

But that was the best season of his MLB career, and he was part of one of the best bullpens in baseball. He won’t be a closer, but he could thrive as a set-up man. He’s also been a former starter, so he has the value of being able to pitch multiple innings.

Alexander Canario

James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

The former Chicago Cubs Top 30 prospect played for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season and appeared in 87 games, slashing .218/.274/.338 with six home runs and 20 RBI. In 108 MLB games — he broke in with the Cubs in 2023 — he has a career slash of .229/.283/.368 with eight home runs and 28 RBI.

He’s not a power hitter. But he can play all three outfield positions, had nearly 100 career stolen bases in the minors and at 25 years old he still has considerable upside.

Reese McGuire

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The veteran catcher is about to enter his age 31 season coming off a solid campaign as the backup to Carson Kelly and Miguel Amaya with the Chicago Cubs. He slashed .226/.245/.444 with nine home runs and 24 RBI. Since breaking into the Majors in 2018 with Toronto, he’s hit 25 home runs, but 2025 represented a career high in just 44 games.

Texas non-tendered Heim and has little in the system to back up Kyle Higashioka. Investing in a veteran back-up would be wise.

Evan Phillips

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Rangers have had success with pitchers like Phillips. The former Dodgers reliever is recovering from Tommy John surgery last summer, so he could be available to help in the second half of the season. Texas could sign him and stash him on the 60-day injured list when the season begins.

He has a career record of 16-12 with a 3.36 ERA. He has 46 career saves, 43 of which have been recorded since the start of the 2023 season. He won’t solve the Rangers’ closer issue to start the season. But he could emerge as a potential set-up man in the final months. Sign him to a two-year deal and the Rangers could benefit in 2027, as they did with Tyler Mahle in 2025.

