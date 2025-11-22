Where Jonah Heim, Adolis García Could Land After Being Non-Tendered by Rangers

The Texas Rangers were among many franchises that left some of their players non-tendered ahead of the deadline. For the Rangers, two of the top names to become free agents were those of outfielder Adolis García and catcher Jonah Heim.

The Texas duo experienced a drop in performance this past season, but they have had a massive impact on the Rangers over the years. Now that they've entered free agency, what could their futures look like in the Major Leagues?

Prediction Shows Three Possible Landing Spots for the Pair

According to a prediction made by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, Heim has three potential options: Tampa Bay Rays, Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies.

Heim struggled with hitting throughout 2025, so it doesn't come as a major surprise that he wasn't tendered. During his latest campaign, he slashed .213/.271/.332 with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs across 124 games. His OPS? .602, the same as it was in 2024. For reference, his OPS in 2023 was at a career high of .755.

Rymer did point to his age as a potential stumbling block as Heim is entering his 30s. But he is still capable of catching 100 games and can flex into the DH spot. Last year away from Globe Life Field, where many Rangers hitters struggled, he had a .649 OPS and hit eight home runs, nearly all of his power production.

At a location like Colorado, he could play behind National League Silver Slugger Hunter Goodman as a backup and serve as a DH and give the Rockies the same 120 or so games he gave the Rangers in 2025.

As for García, he is predicted to land with the Miami Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates or the San Francisco Giants. The 32-year-old right fielder is a decorated star who helped guide the Rangers to victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at the 2023 World Series.

García has spent most of his career with the Rangers, so shaking things up by being non-tendered is quite rattling. Similar to Heim, García's offensive production has plummeted. In 2024 and 2025, his OPS marks were .684 and .665, respectively. Compared to his .836 OPS in 2023, this was a substantial drop.

It's disappointing to see Heim and García close this chapter of their MLB career, but perhaps a change in scenery will help the duo return to their prior form. These are simply predictions. The offseason can be an uncertain time in the Major League, filled with surprise and unexpected moves.

