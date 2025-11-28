Former Veteran Rangers Bullpen Arm Signs Overseas With 2021 KBO Champions

The Texas Rangers have one clear issue with their roster heading into the 2026 season, and that is their bullpen. With only three truly competitive options on the roster for relief pitching, they will need to do some work this winter to either retain some of their own arms or add some more to the group via free agency.

Unfortunately for them, they will be losing out on a few players already, with Phil Maton heading to the Chicago Cubs a few days ago, and now another veteran heading overseas to join the KBO.

Losing out on the bidding war for Maton is unfortunate, given that he had a very strong 2025 season, but the price he ended up going for was a bit rich for a Rangers team trying to build at various positions.

The more recent loss had a less productive season overall, and was more of just an innings-pitched type of player, just trying to burn some batters for Texas before being pulled out. While he had a career-high in innings this season at the MLB level, it seems he wants to improve his stuff overseas first.

Which Rangers Relief Arm Will Be Heading to the KBO for 2026?

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

According to a video released from the team's official account, the KT Wiz of the KBO will be signing former Rangers reliever Caleb Boushley for 2026. The KT Wiz are a relatively competitive squad, and have been for a few years, dating back to their 2021 KBO Championship title victory. Pitching has been a need for them for a little bit now, though, and bringing in Boushley should be advantageous for both sides.

Caleb Boushley Signs With KBO's KT Wiz https://t.co/5f5RQ7fFqm pic.twitter.com/60swzyIK3w — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 27, 2025

Boushley was pretty hit or miss throughout the 2025 season for Texas, as in 43.1 innings of work, he had a 6.02 ERA, a 1.569 WHIP, 41 strikeouts, 14 walks, a save, 11.2 hits allowed per nine and a 3.85 FIP.

He was a solid enough arm during this stint, but ultimately was not someone the Rangers would want to keep around long-term if they are looking to improve the bullpen, so they have decided to let him walk and go play overseas.

There have been plenty of pitchers over the last few years who have been able to revitalize their careers in the NPB or KBO just by getting a ton more reps and working on their repertoire. Hopefully for Boushley, this will be the case, and he can find his way back in the next few seasons.

Recommended Articles