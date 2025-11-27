Righty Reliever Returning From KBO Could Be Positive Fit for Rangers Bullpen

The Texas Rangers have been put in a difficult position when it comes to their bullpen heading into the 2026 season. Many of their core pieces from the 2025 season in that group are up for free agency, and one of them has already signed elsewhere, as Phil Maton went to the Chicago Cubs on a two-year deal.

The players who are probably solidified into the 2026 bullpen who are actively on the roster are Robert Garcia, Cole Winn and Marc Church. Beyond those three, the players are either prospects, did not perform well, or are not under contract for 2026 at this point in time. This leaves a ton of work to do to get things ready for the upcoming season.

On the bright side, there are a ton of positive options for relief pitching on the free agent market, which leaves the Rangers some choices to make. There is one name in particular who is looking to make an MLB comeback after spending time in the KBO that would likely fit well with Texas, and may not end up costing a huge amount to acquire. That player is Cody Ponce.

What Would Cody Ponce Bring to the Rangers' Bullpen?

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jon Morosi of MLB Network recently brought Ponce up in a post, noting that he is a very popular option among MLB teams heading into the winter. After playing in both the NPB and KBO over the past few seasons, he is looking to make his MLB return, having last played at the Major League level in 2021 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cody Ponce is a very popular name among @MLB teams in free agency.



The 31-year-old is coming off a sensational season in KBO, in which he posted a 17-1 record and 1.89 ERA for the Hanwha Eagles.



He led KBO with 252 strikeouts. @MLBNetwork https://t.co/LBxwVXZWTk — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 24, 2025

As Morosi noted, Ponce had an absolutely outstanding 2025 campaign with the Hanwha Eagles. Over the course of the year, he had a 17-1 record, 1.89 ERA, 0.935 WHIP, 252 strikeouts, 41 walks, 10 home runs allowed, 6.4 hits allowed per nine and a 2.04 RA9. At 31 years old, he has really started to find his stride, and now an MLB return seems likely.

In previous seasons in the NPB, he was a bit hit or miss, but overall, he remained pretty steady throughout his appearances. However, his first season in the KBO was his true breakout, and now, with 55.1 MLB innings and 480.1 innings abroad, he is going to try and find a spot in the former again.

He would be an arm that could help solidify a Rangers bullpen unit that has somewhat come apart at the seams this offseason, and desperately could use an influx of talent.

