Hoby Milner’s Contract Reveals Rangers Facing Challenges in Bullpen Market

The Texas Rangers knew there was a chance they would lose Hoby Milner in free agency. It’s how they lost Milner that should be concerning.

Milner agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. The contract is for a reported $3.75 million in 2026. It’s not official yet as Milner needs a physical, which is usually a formality.

Milner will take his sidearm delivery and rubber left arm to Wrigley Field and leaves the Rangers hoping to find someone that can take the 70-plus innings he threw a year ago. But it also signals to the Rangers that re-assembling last year’s bullpen, or even assembling one through free agency, will be a challenge.

The Rangers’ Free Agency Bullpen Challenge

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas signed Milner last offseason to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million. The fact that he got a $1 million raise after his 2025 season exposes the challenges Texas will face in bringing back last year’s free agents. Before the MLB winter meetings, president of baseball operations Chris Young said they were engaged with their free-agent relievers.

Milner was an innings eater for the Rangers. Even though he faded late in the year, he finished with a 3-4 record with a 3.84 ERA in 73 games. He did not record a save in four chances.

He’s the second free agent to sign this offseason. Ironically, Phil Maton signed with the Cubs last month. He landed a two-year deal worth $14.5 million, with an average annual value of $7.25 million. That’s a huge raise over the $2 million he signed for in 2025 with St. Louis, the remainder of which Texas picked up after the Rangers traded for him in July.

The remainder of the free agents including Jon Gray, Chris Martin, Danny Coulombe and Shawn Armstrong. The last, Armstrong, ended up as the Rangers’ closer to end the season and has expressed interest in returning to Texas. But he’s reportedly looking for a two-year contract. He would be worth it. Armstrong went 4-3 with a 2.31 ERA in 71 games, with nine saves in 12 chances.

But that probably boosted his value on the open market, too. Seeing Milner get a $1 million raise, and seeing Maton get a $5 million per year raise, should worry the Rangers when it comes to trying to retain Armstrong. He’s never made more than $2 million in a season. At 35 years old, this could be the right-hander’s last big chance to cash in.

Young joked earlier this offseason that he put together a bullpen last season for about “$10 million.” It ended up being one of the best bullpens in the Majors. He and his staff may have to do it again for 2026, especially if the market is set like this for Maton and Milner.

