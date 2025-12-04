What is Rangers Biggest Question Entering Winter Meetings?

The annual Winter Meetings are set to take place in Orlando, Florida, in the coming days. Free agents and big trades have slowly trickled in during the early stages of the offseason, but fans can expect the news to start heating up very soon.

The Texas Rangers wasted no time to put their offseason plans into motion. They assembled a new coaching staff, parted ways with multiple fan favorites, and made the biggest trade of the offseason thus far. This time of the year is where president of baseball operations Chris Young shines. He's one of the best in baseball, and this year should be no different.

However, Young will not have the financial flexibility that he's had in years past. So, what is the most pressing question facing the Rangers heading into the Winter Meetings?

How will Decreased Payroll Affect Their Moves?

Texas has made plenty of major offseason signings in their recent resurgence. It started with handing out $500 million to Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. In 2023, they signed Jacob deGrom, but the age of big signings are likely behind them. Fans shouldn't expect Young to make any splash hits, but that doesn't mean the Rangers won't be busy.

In an article from MLB.com, Young said, "When there's the ability to go out and get something that's going to help us win, ownership has been very good about allowing us the ability to do that. It's not going to be at the levels it was the last couple years. We know that. We don't need that...We expect to have the resources we need to round out a really good roster."

Texas swung a trade to acquire Brandon Nimmo, but they still haven't signed a free agent. That should change this week as the Rangers have notoriously made moves around the Winter Meetings. There are several holes that need to be addressed this winter. The bullpen and a backup catcher should be the top priority.

Phil Maton was the first Ranger to depart, as he signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. Shawn Armstrong is Texas' top free agent arm, but he has expressed his desire to return to Arlington. As mentioned earlier, the Rangers non-tendered Adolis Garcia, Jonah Heim, and Josh Sborz. Texas is not in a position where they can hold onto guys that aren't contributing.

However, the Rangers have done a great job finding solid players on a budget. Patrick Corbin, Hoby Milner, and Rowdy Tellez are all examples of Texas looking deep into the grass and finding low cost contributors. One should expect the same theme to continue this offseason.

