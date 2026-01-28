Rangers’ Wyatt Langford Draws Disrespect in New Position Rankings

The Texas Rangers needed some outfield security for their future, which they addressed in drafting Wyatt Langford in the first round of the MLB Draft a few seasons ago. Langford made his debut for the Rangers two seasons ago, and last year he proved they didn't make a mistake in selecting him.

For Texas, Langford easily stands out as their future, as he slugged 22 home runs and surpassed a 5.0 WAR in his second season in the MLB. His OPS improved, he stole more bases, and walked more in the same number of games played from his rookie campaign to 2025.

Wyatt Langford Disrespectfully Deemed Top 10 Unworthy

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) hits a single. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Despite having two impressive seasons in a row, Langford was not included in MLB Now's ranking of the top left fielders heading into the new season, as determined by The Shredder. The list is available below, and some players appear to be ranked too high, while others seem to be ranked too low.

For example, let's compare the No. 10-ranked player, Brandon Marsh's last two seasons, to the first two seasons of Langford's career. With the help of Stathead Baseball, Langford has been an overall better player, having a better batting average, more home runs, more hits, more RBIs, and a better OPS+.

Or, let's look at Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers, ranked ninth in the Top 10. Chourio and Langford both debuted in 2024, so these comparisons will be more telling. Using Stahead Baseball once more, Chuorio has been the better player, beating Langford in multiple statistical categories.

So, if Langford is a better player in recent seasons than Marsh, but isn't an overall better player statistically than Chuorio, how come Langford was left off the list? It could be that Marsh has longevity, but it could also be that there are very talented players and there can only be 10 in a Top 10.

Let's Look at Fielding Statistics

Texas Rangers left field Wyatt Langford (82) leaps to catch a fly ball | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After comparing Marsh and Langford, we found that Langford has outperformed Marsh offensively over the past two seasons. Is the same true for their defensive play? The answer is yes.

Between 2024 and 2025, Marsh had a fielding percentage of .981, committing nine errors over 264 games. In contrast, Langford boasted a .992 fielding percentage in 242 games, with only four errors. Additionally, Langford has saved 30 runs defensively throughout his career, while Marsh has not saved any runs, according to Baseball Reference's BIS defensive runs saved by average.

This should just add fuel to the fire for Langford and the Rangers as they look to prove they shouldn't be a team to be forgotten about or overlooked. Texas has a legitimate chance at becoming a World Series contender again this year, and Langford is a major part of that.

