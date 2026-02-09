Rangers Spring Training Preview as Texas Chases Return to Postseason

The Texas Rangers won the World Series in 2023. Nothing fades faster than a championship when you're unable to follow it up with equal success.

Since that championship, the Rangers have missed the playoffs each of the past two seasons. The franchise has made changes. They parted ways with legendary manager Bruce Bochy and elevated Skip Schumaker to manager. They traded Marcus Semien to the New York Mets and acquired outfielder Brandon Nimmo. They also made a big trade in January, acquiring starter MacKenzie gore from the Washington Nationals.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Texas also knows that it needs improvement from underachieving pieces on the offensive side, including Josh Jung, Jake Burger and Evan Carter. Was the offseason enough to put the Rangers in position to return to the playoffs? The chase begins at spring training. Here’s a full preview, with roster, schedule, reporting dates and things to watch.

Texas Rangers Spring Training Preview

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Where: Surprise, Ariz. The Rangers share their spring training facility with the Kansas City Royals.

Workout Dates: Pitchers and catchers will report and have their first workout on Tuesday, Feb. 10. Position players can report earlier but must arrive for their first workout on Feb. 15. Players who are participating in the World Baseball Classic will likely arrive before their assigned reporting date.

Workout schedule: Workouts typically start at 10 a.m. local time and are open to fans throughout camp. Expect the facility to be closed on team off days.

World Baseball Classic Players: In late February, the Rangers that are participating in the WBC will leave camp and head for their respective training camps. The length of their absences will depend on how their teams perform. The Rangers participating include:

Austin Bergner (Colombia), Nabil Crismatt (Colombia), Robert Garcia (Mexico), Daniel Missaki (Brazil), Alejandro Osuna (Mexico), Cal Quantrill (Canada), Blake Townsend (Australia), Ricardo Velez (Puerto Rico).

WBC exhibition games are held from March 3-4. The Rangers will host Team Brazil on March 4.

Three Things to Watch

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Fifth Rotation Spot: The Rangers have two options on the Major League roster. Jacob Latz was a great swing starter last year, but he could be just as valuable to them in the bullpen. Kumar Rocker was optioned in July of last year and spent most of his time in the minor leagues working on his control. With Cody Bradford unlikely to be ready until at least May, each can claim the job. If they don't, the Rangers have a couple of options among their non- roster invitees, most notably Cal Quantrill.

Brandon Nimmo: The Rangers’ future is partially tied to the outfielder, who has five years left on his contract and is expected to boost the Texas offense in specific ways, such as its on-base percentage. The Rangers are hoping that he'll adapt to playing right field so they don't have to disrupt the rest of the rotation, which includes Wyatt Langford in left and Evan Carter in center.

Sebastian Walcott: The Rangers’ top prospect will turn 20 during spring training and while Texas isn’t trying to push him into the majors, he'll have the same opportunity that Alejandro Osuna had last spring training to make his case for a promotion sometime in 2026. The ideal scenario would be for Walcott to have a great camp, begin the year at Triple-A Round Rock and be on standby in case the Rangers suffer an injury sometime during the season.

Spring Training Roster (as of Feb. 8)

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

40-Man Roster

Pitchers: Tyler Alexander, Carter Baumler, Cody Bradford, Marc Church, Jose Corniell, Luis Curvelo, David Davalillo, Jacob deGrom, Alexis Díaz, Nathan Eovaldi, Robert Garcia, MacKenzie Gore, Jakob Junis, Zak Kent, Jacob Latz, Jack Leiter, Leandro Lopez, Chris Martin, Michel Otañez, Kumar Rocker, Winston Santos, Emiliano Teodo, Cole Winn.

Catchers: Kyle Higashioka, Danny Jansen, Willie MacIver

Infielders: Jake Burger, Ezequiel Duran, Justin Foscue, Cody Freeman, Josh Jung, Joc Pederson, Corey Seager, Josh Smith

Outfielders: Evan Carter, Sam Haggerty, Michael Helman, Wyatt Langford, Brandon Nimmo, Alejandro Osuna.

Non-Roster Invitees

Pitchers: Robby Ahlstrom, Gavin Collyer, Declan Cronin, Austin Gomber, Peyton Gray, Ryan Lobus, Eric Loomis, Dalton Pence, Josh Sborz, Trey Supak, Josh Trentadue.

Catchers: Jose Herrera, Cooper Johnson

Infielders: Jonah Bride, Cameron Cauley, Richie Martin, Andrew Velazquez, Tyler Wade, Sebastian Walcott.

Outfielders: Trevor Hauver, Aaron Zavala.

Spring Training Schedule

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

(All Arizona Times Except Where Indicated, all times subject to change)

Friday, February 20 — Kansas City Royals, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 21 — Chicago Cubs Mesa (Sloan Park), 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 22 — Colorado Rockies, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, February 23 — Los Angeles Angels, Tempe, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, February 24 — Arizona Diamondbacks, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, February 25 — Cleveland Guardians, Goodyear, 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, February 26 — Milwaukee Brewers, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.; Athletics, Mesa (Hohokam), TBA

Friday, February 27 — Chicago White Sox (ss), Glendale, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 28 — Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 — Seattle Mariners, Peoria, 1:10 p.m.

Monday, March 2 — Cleveland Guardians, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3 — Open Date

Wednesday, March 4 — Brazil WBC, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 5 — Kansas City Royals, Surprise Stadium, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, March 6 — Seattle Mariners, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 — San Francisco Giants (ss), Scottsdale, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 — Los Angeles Angels (ss), Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, March 9 — San Diego Padres, Peoria, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10 — Chicago Cubs, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11 — Open Date

Thursday, March 12 — Athletics, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, March 13 — Colorado Rockies, Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 — San Diego Padres (ss), Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds — Goodyear TBA

Sunday, March 15 — Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), Glendale, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, March 16 — Chicago White Sox, Surprise Stadium, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17 — Open Date

Wednesday, March 18 — Kansas City Royals, Surprise Stadium, 5:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 — Milwaukee Brewers, Phoenix, 6:10 p.m.

Friday, March 20 — Rangers prospects vs. Royals prospects, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, March 20 — San Francisco Giants (ss), Surprise Stadium, 5:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 — Arizona Diamondbacks, Salt River Fields, TBA

Sunday, March 22 — Open Date

Monday, March 23 — Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 7:05 p.m. CT

Tuesday, March 24 — Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 1:05 p.m. CT

Home Games in Bold; ss-split squad

NOTE: Surprise is one hour behind Texas time through March 7 (Mountain Time) and two hours behind beginning March 8 (Pacific Time)

Cactus League Home Games Played at, Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field, Surprise, AZ

Recommended Articles