Kumar Rocker Proving to Rangers That He’s More Than Just a Thrower

ARLINGTON, Texas — It took Kumar Rocker 10 days, but the Texas Rangers right-hander finally made his first start of the 2026 season.

He looked the part.

“I thought he pitched tonight, which was a really good step for him,” Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said.

The grip-it-and-rip-it Rocker (0-1) was augmented with a pitcher who still had great stuff but added a burgeoning change-up and a demeanor that remained under control when the difficult moments came.

He threw five innings, allowed six hits, two runs, a walk and three strikeouts. On most nights, that’s good enough to win. Rocker knows it.

“I’m just trying to improve each day,” he said. “I’m not putting a number on anything.”

Kumar Rocker’s Debut

Kumar Rocker: 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 3 K, 1 BB.



Given that Rocker had to wait an extra five days to start, it was a solid night. The only significant trouble was in the first. He got out of a no-out, runner on third jam in the fifth with two of his three K's. pic.twitter.com/upi7MOmOp2 — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) April 5, 2026

Rocker had a rough start in the first inning after retiring leadoff hitter TJ Friedl. Matt McLain singled, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Elly De La Cruz’s RBI single. De La Cruz would score on Sal Stewart’s single. Down 2-0, Rocker induced a couple of fielder’s choices to end the frame.

From there, he got much sharper. He scattered three hits and a walk over the next three frames and stranded all three, including one that was in scoring position.

His final inning got interesting. He gave up a leadoff single to McLain. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and to third on a throwing error by catcher Danny Jansen.

Rocker pitched his way out of it. He induced a groundout from De La Cruz and then struck out Stewart and Eugenio Suarez to end the inning.

Rocker leaded heavily on his slider and sinker, throwing them a combined 54 times. That sinker averaged 95.3 mph, right in line with his four-seam fastball. The change-up he worked on at spring training was thrown nine times and it induced six swings and three whiffs.

That pitch accounted for three of his 11 whiffs, which may be the most encouraging development of the game. The Rangers want him to play that pitch off and he did. He also threw it exclusively to left-handers.

“I feel like I’ve got a bit more feel for it,” Rocker said.

Schumaker said after the game that catcher Danny Jansen pushed him to throw the change-up more.

“I thought he had confident and intent throwing it,” Schumaker said.

The first-round pick from the 2022 MLB draft had to wait due to three factors. First, Jacob deGrom had neck stiffness before his expected debut last Saturday and was pushed to Tuesday. Second, Nathan Eovaldi was able to start on Wednesday on normal rest thanks to last Friday’s off day. Third, Texas opted to have left-hander MacKenzie Gore start the home opener on extra rest.

It all added up to a long wait for Rocker that, after a spot of trouble in the first inning, proved to be worth it.