Rangers' Kumar Rocker Opener Experiment Yields Career-Best Performance

The Texas Rangers had a hypothesis. On Tuesday, they tested it. The results were outstanding.

Texas’ concept was simple. Kumar Rocker has pitched poorly on the road, but he has pitched even worse in the first inning of games, with an 11.25 ERA in that frame. What would happen if the Rangers started someone else in the first inning and then put Rocker in the game?

Well, a 10-0 Rangers victory over the Colorado Rockies happened. Overwhelming offensive support allowed Texas to use Coors Field as its laboratory for a night with little pressure. Rocker had his best performance as a Major League pitcher, even if he didn’t start the game.

“What an outing, especially after a bullpen day yesterday,” Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said to Rangers Sports Network after the game. “That was incredible. In Colorado, you just don’t see that. That was big for the team and I’m really proud of him.”

Kumar Rocker's Terrific "Relief" Performance

Take a bow, Rocker!



Career-high 7.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 K pic.twitter.com/zyySo7S6OQ — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) May 20, 2026

The Rangers started left-handed Tyler Alexander, one of their best relievers. The Rockies used a lineup with five left-handed hitters and a switch-hitter, believing Alexander would only pitch one inning. They were right. He threw a shutout first inning as he struck out one hitter.

Texas handed the ball to Rocker. His road numbers this year were awful —a 7.71 ERA in three starts with 13 strikeouts and six walks in just 11.2 innings. He’s allowed 16 hits and 10 earned runs. The Rangers staked him to a 5-0 lead before he walked to the mound in the second inning. He gave up two singles with one out in the second, but he and the Rangers got out of the jam.

Then the former first-round pick came alive. He gave up no runs, just one more hit, struck out seven and walked three as he threw 103 pitches and worked 7.2 innings before he reached 103 pitches and the Rangers turned to Jalen Beeks to get the final out. Rocker’s performance was so good is ERA dropped from 4.34 to 3.60 in one game as he won his second game of 2026.

“It was good to get there and kind of see what it was like,” Rocker said to Rangers Sports Network after the game. “Next time I plan on finishing it.”

The 26-year-old had never worked that deep in a game. Before Tuesday, he only pitched seven innings in a Major League game one time. He did so against the Los Angeles Angels on April 17 last season.

Texas desperately needed Rocker to pitch deep into the game. Monday’s starter, MacKenzie Gore, only went one inning before he left with left lat tightness. The Rangers used five relievers on Monday and activated Chris Martin from the injured list for more bullpen coverage. The Rangers burned Alexander after the first inning.

He gave Texas exactly what it needed and then some. Perhaps the Rangers did the same for Rocker by deploying an opener. The only way to know for sure is to conduct the experiment again. His next turn should be on Memorial Day against Houston.