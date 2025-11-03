Marcus Semien Surprisingly Wins Gold Glove Award, Other Rangers Fall Short
Five of the Texas Rangers' star players were named finalists for the Gold Glove Award this year.
That is an impressive number overall, but considering it was Jacob deGrom, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Wyatt Langford and Adolis Garcia -- all high-end hitters and pitchers -- it became even more notable to see them all up for this coveted honor.
After some speculation regarding who would actually take home these awards following the 2025 season, here is how each of the Rangers stars finished in their Gold Glove race and who won the award.
Adolis Garcia
In right field, Garcia had some solid competition he was up against on the American League side. As a finalist alongside Cam Smith of the Houston Astros and Wilyer Abreu of the Boston Red Sox, it was going to be difficult to add a second Gold Glove to his name.
Statistically, it was a tight race among all three when taking a look at their numbers. Garcia led all right fielders with plus-16 defensive runs saved, while Abreu was tied for second with plus-14. Smith had a plus-12 in that category, but Abreu was head and shoulders above in outs above average with eight.
That might have been the decider, because Abreu won his second Gold Glove this year.
Wyatt Langford
Langford had an incredible offensive season, but what he did on the defensive side of things in left field was nothing to overlook. His performance seems like he's one of the next great players when it comes to being elite in both aspects of the game.
But like Garcia, he had some tough competition he was facing by going up against perennial Gold Glove winner Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians and Tyler Soderstrom of the Athletics. Langford performed well with plus-12 defensive runs saved, but Kwan led all left fielders with plus-22.
That secured Kwan the fourth Gold Glove Award of his career. It will be hard for Langford to take down the juggernaut left fielder to secure this honor, but based on what he did this year, he'll have a chance.
Corey Seager
This might have been one of the more surprising finalists based on reputation. While Seager has done much better on defense the past few years, he's more known for his offense than anything. Well, he was incredible in the field this season, and that has given him a chance to take home this award.
Up against Taylor Walls of the Tampa Bay Rays and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals, Seager trailed only Walls when it came to defensive runs saved by shortstops with plus-16 (Walls had 17). Witt is going for back-to-back Gold Gloves, and after he put 25 outs above average to lead all position players across Major League Baseball, he gave himself a great chance.
Unfortunately for Seager, the Gold Glove will still be missing from his mantel. Witt took home his second career honor, which was well deserved based on what he did this season.
Marcus Semien
Unlike his middle infield mate, Semien has a Gold Glove to his name from the 2021 season. Similar to his other teammates, though, the star second baseman had some sharp competition, with him going up against Andres Gimenez of the Toronto Blue Jays and Luis Rengifo of the Los Angeles Angels.
Semien had seven outs above average this season, but Gimenez, who was looking to win his fourth consecutive Gold Glove Award, had 10. Unfortunately for Semien, while he had a solid defensive campaign, his numbers fell off from what they've been the past couple of seasons.
Still, the voters felt like Semien was the best defensive second baseman this year, as he won his second career Gold Glove Award. That is a nice way to cap off a season that was a bit of a disappointment from his perspective.
Jacob deGrom
One of the only awards deGrom doesn't have to his name is the Gold Glove. Going up against Max Fried of the New York Yankees and Luis Severino of the Athletics, that was a tough group to face considering Fried is a three-time winner and Severino was a finalist on the NL side of things last year.
Fried was able to win his fourth Gold Glove, this time in the American League after departing the Atlanta Braves in free agency and signing with the Yankees.