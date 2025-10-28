What Are Adolis Garcia and Wyatt Langford's Chances of Winning AL Gold Glove?
A couple weeks ago, the MLB announced the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Finalists. The Texas Rangers had five players listed as finalists, good for third in baseball behind the Chicago Cubs and the Toronto Blue Jays who had six each.
Representing the Rangers are Jacob deGrom, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Wyatt Langford and Adolis Garcia. It's no secret Texas struggled mightily on the offensive end in 2025, but their defense and pitching kept the team alive until the end of the year.
For Langford, this is the first time he's been nominated for a Gold Glove. He took big strides in his second season, with his defense being chief among them. Competing with Langford for the award in left field is Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians and Tyler Soderstrom of the Athletics.
Garcia is eyeing his second Gold Glove. He previously won in 2023 and carried that over into one of the greatest individual playoff runs en route to the Rangers' first World Series title. The other two finalists in right field are Wilyer Abreu of the Boston Red Sox and Cam Smith of the Houston Astros.
Here's a look at Texas' star outfielders chances of winning a Gold Glove this year.
Adolis Garcia's Chances of Winning a Gold Glove
Garcia played the most innings of any American League right fielder (1124.0). He also logged the most total chances (276) and the most putouts (268). He made two errors all season.
According to FanGraphs, Garcia was worth one out above average and led all right fielders in defensive runs saved with 16. That's nine higher than his total in 2023. He has built a reputation as one of the league's best defensive players. While he struggled at the plate in 2025, that didn't affect his fielding.
Abreu finished one behind Garcia with 15 defensive runs saved. The Red Sox outfielder won the award last season with one of the strongest arms in the MLB. His average arm strength ranks in the 98th percentile to pair with his elite range.
Smith had a solid rookie campaign in Houston. He matched Garica in assists (six) and had 12 defensive runs saved. However, it feels like a two-horse race between Abreu and Garcia.
It may be easy for voters to gift the award to the recipient last year in Abreu, but Garcia impacted multiple games on the defensive end for the Rangers. For that reason, I think Garcia will win the award for the second time in his career.
Wyatt Langford's Chances of Winning a Gold Glove
Langford accumulated 12 defensive runs saved, which ranked second among AL left fielders. He also tied for second in five runs prevented with five. According to FanGraphs, he had 188 putouts with two errors.
Langford has incredible speed and power, but his improvement on the defense can make him that much more lethal. Just as he did in his rookie season, he appeared in 134 games in 2025.
Soderstrom made 100 starts in left field and was also used at first base. His numbers are similar to that of Langford's, but the leader in this race is Kwan. He is looking for his fourth straight Gold Glove award. He finished with an MLB-leading 12 outfield assists. He also ranked first in defensive runs saved among AL left fielders and is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the league.
While Langford turned in a solid season, it feels like Kwan's award to lose.