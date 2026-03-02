Merrill Kelly Looks Back Fondly on His Time with the Rangers

The Texas Rangers' starting rotation is in good hands for the 2026 campaign. After making a massive trade, sending a haul of prospects to the Washington Nationals to acquire Mackenzie Gore to pair with Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, the Rangers look to be big threats in the AL West division.

The only reason that Texas needed to make that trade, other than building for the future of the rotation by adding an established young arm, was to add another threat after the loss of Merrill Kelly this offseason.

Kelly returned to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team that traded him to the Rangers last season in the first place. Kelly has been very vocal about wanting to return to Arizona and finish his career with the Diamondbacks, but he doesn't take his time in Texas for granted.

Merrill Kelly's Thoughts on the Rangers

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (23) reacts after committing a throwing error. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Speaking with Foul Territory, Kelly revealed that he wouldn't have changed anything from his time in Texas with the Rangers.

"Texas was cool. It actually worked out cuz my mom and my brother live out there now. They live in Allen, Texas, about 15 minutes outside the city. It was nice being able to be coming from one place that has family to the other place where my other half of the family is. So, it was actually pretty comfortable," Kelly said.

Kelly was brought in to help get the Rangers to the playoffs, but things never panned out for the franchise as they missed the postseason for the third straight year after winning the World Series against the Diamondbacks in 2023, which Kelly played on.

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (23) delivers a pitch on the road. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In his short time with the Rangers, Kelly pitched to a 4.23 ERA in 10 games started. He struck out 46 and walked 10, but got bitten by the home run ball regardless of where he played. Nine of the 23 home runs allowed by Kelly last season came while he was with the Rangers.

Kelly played much better with the Diamondbacks than he did with the Rangers, but that's the gamble of going out to add a veteran through the trade market. Kelly returned to Arizona despite having a three-year offer on the table from a west coast team not named the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"That team does not wear blue. Oh, red. They're a little further south than the team. They're a little further south than the team that wears blue. They're a little closer to home. That's another reason why it made it such a challenging decision," Kelly said.