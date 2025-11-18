MLB Analyst Breaks Down Rangers' Most Pressing Offseason Needs

After missing the playoffs for the second year in a row, the Texas Rangers have some work to do this offseason. They're still behind the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros in the AL West, so they need to improve this winter if they want to compete for a postseason spot next year.

While the Rangers' lineup will probably stay the same for the most part, their pitching staff is in flux with a large number of free agents this offseason, giving them a chance to dramatically retool their pitching this winter.

With that in mind, former All-Star first baseman and current MLB Network analyst Sean Casey laid out what Texas needs to do this offseason.

Rangers Have 'A Lot of Holes To Fill' in Pitching Staff

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Rangers' pitching staff was dominant last season, leading MLB in ERA at 3.47. Unfortunately, many of their top arms are free agents this winter, so they'll need to find a way to either re-sign or replace them.

Notable potential departures include Patrick Corbin, Tyler Mahle, Merrill Kelly, Shawn Armstrong and Chris Martin. If everyone leaves, Texas' rotation and bullpen will both be shorthanded.

The Rangers received 36.7 percent of their innings in 2025 from current free agents, which is a lot of innings to replace in one offseason, especially if the club cuts payroll.

Astros: CF, SP

Mariners: ???

Rangers: SP, RP

Athletics: ???

Angels: SP@TheMayorsOffice looks at top offseason needs throughout the AL West. #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/vtJTxG4BQ6 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 18, 2025

"They have a lot of guys that are coming off the board," Casey said. "They gotta find a way to restock that rotation, restock that bullpen and get pitching...That's a lot of holes to fill."

Accordingly, Texas will need to be aggressive this winter and devote much of its attention to rebuilding its pitching staff.

Rangers Need To Fix Bullpen Issues

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Rangers had a good bullpen last season, ranking fifth in ERA at 3.62. It was leaky, however, posting the sixth-lowest save percentage in baseball.

Texas lost too many winnable games as a result and desperately needs a reliable closer. Three pitchers tied for the team lead in saves last season with nine apiece, so it's safe to say that the closer-by-committee approach did not work.

"Their bullpen was one of the worst in baseball. They couldn't find a way to really close games out," Casey said.

The Rangers would be wise to invest in a proven closer this offseason, which could improve their record by multiple games next season. Fortunately, there are plenty available, from Edwin Diaz and Robert Suarez to Raisel Iglesias, Ryan Helsley and Devin Williams.

