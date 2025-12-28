Top 5 Rangers Free Agents Who Could Return for the 2026 Season

The Texas Rangers came into the offseason wanting to be aggressive. After missing the postseason the past two years, the Rangers have hopes of making it back to October. With that in mind, Chris Young, the president of baseball operations, has taken steps towards that goal.

So far, the Rangers have traded for Brandon Nimmo, signed Danny Jansen, brought back Chris Martin, and added Alexis Diaz and Tyler Alexander. Still, the team has lost plenty of players, as well.

In terms of departures, Merrill Kelly, Marcus Semien, Phil Maton, Adolis Garcia, Shawn Armstrong, Jacob Webb, and Hoby Milner have each signed with a different team. The story of their subtractions is pitching. Four relievers from 2025 will not be returning to Texas, and the Rangers have to fill those holes.

Below, we will rank the top five Rangers free agents most likely to return to Globe Life Field. They will be ranked from least to most likely.

Top 5 Free Agents Most Likely to Return

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Rangers have nine players from 2025 who are still free agents. That means four players will not be named. Those four are Jon Gray, Josh Sborz, Donovan Solano, and Rowdy Tellez.

Jonah Heim: Heim has been the backstop in Texas for the last five years. In fact, he was a key contributor to the 2023 World Series team. However, the Rangers have decided to move on from their former All-Star catcher. The signing of Danny Jansen has further solidified that fact. With Kyle Higashioka and Jansen on the roster, it would be surprising to see Heim reunite with the Rangers. But if the price is worth it, Texas should give it some thought.

Dylan Moore: Moore was released by the Seattle Mariners last season, and the Rangers decided to take a chance on him. The utilityman can truly play all over the field. Last year, Moore saw time at every position except for left field and catcher. Injuries are a part of the game, so a player like Moore can be valuable. He slashed .259/.300/.481 in 27 at-bats for Texas in 2025.

Patrick Corbin: Corbin is coming off his best season since 2019. The Rangers took a chance on him, and he delivered more than anyone thought he might. The left-hander finished with a 4.40 ERA over 30 starts and 155.1 innings pitched. He also allowed the lowest H/9 and HR/9 since 2019, and recorded his highest K/9 since 2020. The Rangers could use another starter, and Corbin could hold his own at the backend of the rotation.

Danny Coulombe: Relief pitching is a need for the Rangers. Coulombe was not the most dominant pitcher for the Rangers, but he had a good year overall. The left-hander made 55 appearances, threw 43.0 innings, allowed an oBA of .205, struck out 43, and finished with a 2.30 ERA. Texas needs relief pitchers, and bringing back Coulombe would be a great move.

Tyler Mahle: Mahle was very good in 2025. He made just 16 starts, but had a 2.18 ERA. Over 86.2 innings pitched, the right-hander struck out 66, walked 29, and opponents hit .218 off him. Mahle would be a relatively cheap starting pitcher to sign, and Texas could use another starter in the rotation.

