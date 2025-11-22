Phil Maton’s Deal with Cubs Leaves Rangers Bullpen Without Key Option

Any dreams the Texas Rangers might have had of re-signing a key reliever from the stretch run of last season are reportedly done.

Per Bleacher Nation and other outlets, the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with right-handed reliever Phil Maton. The Athletic (subscription required) reported that Maton’s deal includes an option in 2028.

The Rangers dealt for Maton at the deadline and gave up pitchers Mason Molina and Skylar Hales, along with future considerations and international bonus pool money. With Texas he pitched in 23 games, going 3-2 with a 3.52 ERA. He also had three saves in six chances.

The terms of his deal with the Cubs were not disclosed. But he was making $2 million with St. Louis in 2025 and signed in March. It’s likely he received a significant boost in signing a multi-year deal with the National League contender.

It’s possible this is just the beginning of the Rangers losing key free agent relievers this offseason.

Rangers Free-Agent Bullpen Options

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas relievers in free agency include Jon Gray, Chris Martin, Danny Coulombe, Hoby Milner and Shawn Armstrong, based on the 26-man roster to end the season. Gray suffered a shoulder injury at the end of last season and it’s unclear if he’ll continue his career. Martin is nearly 40 and while the Arlington native may want one more season, the Rangers might be better served pivoting to a younger reliever.

That leaves Coulombe, Milner and Armstrong. Coulombe was awful after the Rangers acquired him at the deadline, as he 1-1 with a 5.25 ERA in 15 games. Before the trade, he was one of the most effective left-handers in any bullpen.

Milner and Armstrong were effective, low-cost signings by president of baseball operations Chris Young and his staff, and their seasons may have priced them out of the budget-conscious Rangers’ wheelhouse. Milner, a lefty with a funky arm slot, went 3-4 with a 3.84 ERA in 73 games. He had the ability to pitch multiple innings. Armstrong can flex from set-up man to closer, and the right-hander went 4-3 with a 2.31 ERA in 71 games with nine saves. At season’s end he was Texas’ most effective reliever.

It's possible the Rangers could lose all of them to free agency, though they would be wise to pursue Milner and Armstrong. Their only MLB relievers under team control for 2026 are

Robert Garcia, Cole Winn, Luis Curvelo and Jacob Latz, the last of which is a candidate for the starting rotation. The Rangers called up Jose Corniell and let him pitch out of the bullpen for one game, but he’s also a starter by trade. Texas non-tendered Josh Sborz on Friday.

The Texas bullpen is about to undergo another makeover. Losing Maton may only be the beginning.

