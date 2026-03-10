Revealing Texas Rangers’ Projected Lineups vs Right- and Left-Handed Pitching

The Texas Rangers have a real chance at winning the AL West division in 2026 for the first time since they won it in 2023 and went on to win the World Series. The pitching staff looks elite and revamped, and the offense has a few new faces; the West might be the Rangers' to lose.

But ahead of opening day, it's easy to say that. On paper, Texas should be a better team than it was last season, but injuries and uncertainties can occur. But for the Rangers, if their pitching keeps them in games, the offense has enough star power to get the job done.

With the removal of All-Star Marcus Semien this offseason, the Rangers' lineup looks a tad different, but that doesn't mean it's bad. FanGraphs revealed its projected lineups for Texas against both right-handers and left-handers, and they might be one of the more underrated lineups in the American League.

The Texas Rangers look on during the national anthem prior to a spring training. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Projected Rangers Lineup vs RHP

1. RF Brandon Nimmo

2. LF Wyatt Langford

3. SS Corey Seager

4. 1B Jake Burger

5. DH Joc Pederson

6. CF Evan Carter

7. 3B Josh Jung

8. 2B Josh Smith

9. C Danny Jansen

Bench

C Kyle Higashioka

INF/OF Ezequiel Duran

OF/INF Sam Haggerty

OF Andrew McCutchen

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung during media day | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The starting five in the projected lineup will do the most damage, but the latter half of the lineup has a ton of upside. Jung is looking to return to the power form he displayed a few seasons ago, and Smith is looking to take advantage of the opportunity of Semien leaving to hold down the second base role all season.

Jansen is also a step up from what Jonah Heim gave the Rangers' offense last season, despite Jansen hitting for a low average last season. His OPS was above league average, while Heim's sat at .602, well below average.

Projected Rangers Lineup vs LHP

1. LF Sam Haggerty

2. CF Wyatt Langford

3. SS Corey Seager

4. 1B Jake Burger

5. RF Brandon Nimmo

6. DH Andrew McCutchen

7. 3B Josh Jung

8. C Danny Jansen

9. 2B Ezequiel Duran

Bench

C Kyle Higashioka

DH Joc Pederson

OF/INF Josh Smith

OF Evan Carter

Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) circles the bases on a solo home run. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Langford's versatility in the outfield will help Texas greatly to get more people involved in the lineup. McCutchen has proven to be a better hitter against left-handers, so it will be encouraging to see him take reps at the designated hitter role at this stage in his career. His leadership will surely help.

Nimmo joining the roster from the New York Mets and filling in as an everyday outfielder should also be the shake-up that this franchise needed after winning it all.