Rangers Boss Confirms Which Rising Prospect Will Miss All of Next Season

The Texas Rangers are in an interesting position when it comes to both this upcoming offseason and the 2026 season.

Following a year in which they missed the postseason, they need to continue to build their roster and improve upon what was a somewhat disappointing 2025. One of the key ways to get over that hurdle and find a postseason berth again is going to be via prospect development, which the Rangers have done quite well the last few seasons.

One of the bigger names who had quickly found his way onto the scene is pitcher Alejandro Rosario, Texas' fifth-round pick back in 2023. After climbing all the way to High-A in his first full season, he unfortunately suffered an elbow injury in 2025 and missed the entirety of that year.

Unfortunately, according to a new report from David Laurila of Fangraphs, the recovery period for Rosario is going to be extended quite a bit further beyond just the 2025 season.

What is the Latest Update From Chris Young Regarding Alejandro Rosario?

May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In Laurila's recent article, he noted a conversation with Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young, in which the front office member discussed Rosario and his recovery timeline being extended through the entire 2026 season as well:

"'Alejandro had an elbow injury and is going to miss all of next year as he recovers,' Yougn said to reporters, including Laurila. 'We’re hoping to have him back in 2027, hopefully by spring training of 2027.'"

Young called Rosario's elbow injury a "common elbow injury" but wouldn't confirm whether he had Tommy John surgery or not. The Rangers have taken that tact with elbow injuries in the past, especially with prospects.

This is a brutal blow for Rosario, as he was on track to make an MLB debut late in 2026 or early in 2027 at the pace he was moving. His production would have been enormously helpful to the Rangers if they would have had had him. But, unfortunately, a major elbow injury will keep him out for two full seasons.

Hopefully, 2027 will be a continuation of 2024 for Rosario as he looks to continue his dominant form, but first, he will have to fully overcome the injury that has set him back.

