Rangers Make Cheap Bet with Huge Incentive on Reliever Tyler Alexander

The Texas Rangers made their signing of reliever Tyler Alexander official on Monday evening, announcing his one-year deal, along with the two-year deal for catcher Danny Jansen.

The Rangers don’t announce terms of contracts. Jansen’s deal was a two-year deal reported at $14.5 million, with a bonus that could push it to $15.5 million. There is also a mutual option for 2028.

As for Alexander, his terms were reported by MLB Network’s Jon Morosi before the signing. There is a possibility he could double his pay in 2026, based on the report.

Morosi reported that Alexander will get a base salary of $1.125 million. From there, he can make up to another $1.125 million based on performance bonuses and incentives. Morosi did not have information on the incentives.

Alexis Diaz, the other reliever who reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Rangers this weekend, has not been announced as an official signing. With Alexander and Jansen, the Rangers now have 37 players on the 40-man roster.

Tyler Alexander’s Bullpen Fit

Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Alexander, a left-hander, is coming home. He’s a product of Southlake Carroll High School, which is near Arlington. He was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the MLB draft twice — once out of high school in 2013 and then in the second round by the Tigers in the 2015 draft. He made his MLB debut with the Tigers in 2019.

Now 31 years old, he made 195 appearances, with 57 starts and has a career 4.63 ERA. He has one career save and 10 career holds, indicating that he’s a middle reliever and not used in high-leverage situations. Texas will be his fifth team since the start of the 2023 season. Then with Detroit, he played for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2024, then with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago White Sox last season.

Alexander likely forms a 1-2 long-relief punch with Cole Winn, a right-hander. The pair would keep the Rangers covered in those multi-inning situations and make them less reliant on matchups. Other relievers on the MLB roster are Robert Garcia, Jacob Latz, Jose Corniell and Luis Curvelo.

Some of those options are in flux. Latz is considered a swing starter and could be a candidate for the opening day rotation if the circumstances are right. Corniell pitched one inning of relief at the end of last season and has been a starter in the minor leagues. Once Diaz is signed, he’s an option to close alongside Garcia.

Recommended Articles