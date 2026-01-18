Rangers’ Cody Freeman Reflects on Tarik Skubal’s Message Before MLB Debut

The Texas Rangers have plenty of young talent heading into spring training, but one infielder in particular is hoping to continue developing by earning more time at the plate.

Third baseman Cody Freeman played out his rookie year with the Rangers during their 2025 campaign, where he slashed .228/.258/.342 with a clean .600 OPS, recording three homers and 15 RBIs through 36 games. However, while spending the remainder of his time in Triple-A, he slashed .336/.382/.549 alongside a .931 OPS, 19 home runs and 71 RBIs.

At 25 years old, he is still quite young compared to the veterans in the Major Leagues, but with more development, he could very well transform into a key player for Texas. In fact, Detroit Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal made it a point to wish the young gun good luck in his career.

Freeman Faced Skubal for MLB Debut

Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Few pitchers would be more intimidating to face during an MLB debut than Skubal. Not only was Freeman tasked with stepping up to the plate with the 29-year-old flamethrower on the mound, but the southpaw ace even sent a few words his way before he approached his first at-bat.

As Freeman stated during a podcast after the MLB All-Star Break, per Right on Rangers:



"I stepped in, and I always called timeout on thefirst pitch, and he looked at me and took three steps up to me, and I'm like, 'What is going on?' He gives me a thumbs up and says, 'Hey, good luck with your career, bro. Wish you the best of luck.' I'm like, sick, thanks. Catcher says it, umpire says it, I'm like, alright, this is pretty dope... Here comes the first pitch, fastball, be on it, smack something hard. Then he goes fastball in it at 98 and blows it right by me. I'm like, alright, here we go. Then he ended up working the count and then got a change-up, struck out, and then the second at-bat, lined up. But it was such a memorable experience..."

Skubal told Cody (@CFree22_) “good luck with your career”… then blew 98 past him. Welcome to The Show.#TexasRangers pic.twitter.com/txJXkP7RLz — Right on Rangers (@RightOnRangers) January 17, 2026

Skubal is known for his powerful arm, which is a valuable asset to the Tigers, but is incredibly daunting for opponents. It's only fitting for a potential star such as Freeman to take on such a notable starter.

Once the Rangers' upcoming campaign rolls around, Freeman will likely gain more reps at the plate. Whether Skubal is on the mound or not, he is going to be in for the same challenge that every young hitter encounters when they enter the Major Leagues — it's a different ball game at the top.

