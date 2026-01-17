Three Rangers Prospects Stand Out in AL West Divisional Rankings

The Texas Rangers have a ton of veterans on their roster for the 2026 season, with Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter being the two youngest in the projected opening day batting lineup. The experience on the roster will be valuable until the franchise needs to start planning for the future.

Luckily for the Rangers, three young prospects stand out above others in the organization, as well as crack CBS Sports' Top 20 AL West Prospects ranking, created by R.J. Anderson. As the season nears, Texas's farm system should be ranked along with the other 30 MLB franchises for the 2026 season.

Let's see which prospects cracked the list for the Rangers, and where.

1. Sebastian Walcott, Ranked #1

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The sixth-best prospect in all of Major League Baseball and the Rangers' top prospect, Sebastian Walcott, led the charge in the rankings. Walcott, 19, played at the Double-A level in 2025 and looked promising for his age, and should easily continue to rise in the rankings for Texas.

Hitting .255/.355/.386 with 13 home runs, 19 doubles, 59 RBIs and 32 stolen bases, the shortstop position could be taken care of for the future should Walcott continue his success in the minors, eventually carrying over to the majors.

2. Gavin Fien, Ranked #14

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Rangers' first-round draft pick from the MLB Draft a year ago, Gavin Fien, lands at spot 14 on these rankings. Texas doesn't have the same farm system depth compared to the Seattle Mariners or Athletics, but Fien looks to be a promising player for the Rangers organization.

Still a few years away, the franchise will look for Fien to develop at a rapid pace while they find a place for him on the roster. His versatility allows him to play either shortstop or third base, which will truly all depend on his size as he matures, as well as the production at the plate.

3. Caden Scarborough, Ranked #19

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The sixth-round pick back in 2023, Caden Scarborough, ranks as the Rangers' eighth-best prospect in the organization, but the 19th-best prospect in the division, according to CBS Sports.

Things are starting to look up for Scarborough after a 2025 campaign where he posted an ERA of 2.45 with a 0.875 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 88 innings pitched in both A+ and Single-A.

Projected to make his MLB debut in 2028, Scarborough has time to continue to develop to hopefully join a future rotation that could be led by Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker and Jacob Latz.

More Rangers News