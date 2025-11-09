Rangers Face Difficulty in Potential Pursuit of Cubs Star Shota Imanaga
On paper, the Texas Rangers have a solid starting rotation for 2026. Or at least the makings of one.
Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Jack Leiter are all expected back and are expected to take the top three spots. With Texas hoping to trim payroll, monitoring deGrom’s and Eovaldi’s status is wise, given them make a combined $63 million.
Beyond that, there are a host of options. Jacob Latz could be converted into a reliever. Kumar Rocker is a pitcher the Rangers hope makes progress this winter. Cody Bradford should be back from his elbow surgery. There is also rookie Jose Corniell, who debuted the final weekend of the season.
The Rangers signed veteran Patrick Corbin to start last season and traded for veteran Merrill Kelly at the deadline. In other words, too much pitching is never enough. In free agency, the Rangers will likely prioritize signing a starter, and newly minted Cubs free agent Shota Imanaga could be on their radar.
But there are two significant speed bumps.
Shota Imanaga, Texas Ranger?
MLB Trade Rumors ranks Imanaga as the No. 22 free agent on the market. One of its experts believes the Rangers will land him in free agency. The site also projects a three-year, $45 million deal. That $15 million average annual value as a reasonable amount for a former All-Star who is only 32 years old.
But that’s the first issue. While that’s a good price for the Rangers, Imanaga still has a decision to make. After he and the Cubs both turned down mutual contract options, the Cubs made him the qualifying offer of $22 million. Imanaga has until Nov. 18 to decide what to do. He and his agent can talk to other teams in this window and assess his value.
If Imanaga opts to return to Chicago, he gets $22 million in 2026 and he’s off the market. But what if he turns it down, as most players do? Then it’s free agency. If the Rangers sign him, it’s not just the money to consider.
Because the Cubs made Imanaga a QO, whoever signs him will owe the Cubs draft pick compensation. That compensation will depend on whether the Rangers are considered a Competitive Balance Tax payor or not. As of now, per MLB, the Rangers are considered payors.
In that case, Texas would owe Chicago their second- and fifth-highest selections, as well as $1 million from their international bonus pool for the upcoming signing period. MLB will finalize CBT status for this offseason on Dec. 2. Chances are the Rangers already know where they fall.
That would impact any team’s pursuit of Imanaga. Some of the bloom came off his rookie season in 2025, as he missed a month with a hamstring injury and saw his performance tail off at the end of the campaign. But in two MLB seasons he is He is 24-11 with a 3.28 ERA in 54 starts and boasts one of the best walks rates in baseball. Adding him to the Rangers rotation would give them a veteran left-hander with only two years of service time and lessen the need to be reliant on the progress of Rocker this offseason.
It's a complicated question for the Rangers, but one worth exploring.