Jacob Latz's Rangers Role Still Up for Grabs After Tyler Alexander Signing

Jacob Latz emerged as the Texas Rangers’ perfect swing option on the pitching staff. He could start and he could come out of the bullpen.

The Rangers haven’t chosen a path for him in 2026. President of baseball operations Chris Young made that clear when he spoke to reporters about signing Tyler Alexander earlier this week.

Like Latz, Alexander is a left-hander. One could assume that because Latz is also a left-hander and has shown aptitude as a starter, signing Alexander would be a pathway toward Latz joining the rotation in 2026. One would be wrong, according to Young.

Jacob Latz’s Rangers Future

“We still view it the same, that the decision on Latz is to be determined, and we don't have to make that decision until we get closer to opening day,” Young said. “I think we've got more work to do in terms of rounding out this roster. I can't tell you if that's going to be in terms of relievers or starting pitchers, but my guess is that we will add more arms, and Jake has shown unbelievable versatility. He's shown the ability to start. We also think he could be a really good leverage arm for us. So, to be determined, but that decision is not really impacted by adding Tyler.”

Latz started last season in the bullpen but moved into the starting rotation as a spot starter in June when Tyler Mahle skipped a start due to shoulder fatigue that led to a three-month stint on the injured list.

From there, he swung in and out of the rotation and bullpen as needed, as he finished the season with a 2-0 record and a 2.84 ERA in 33 games, with eight starts. He had two holds and claimed a save in his only chance. He struck out 76 and walked 37 in 85.2 innings. At times, former manager Bruce Bochy said that Latz had the stuff and the temperament to be a full-time starter.

Latz was a starter in the minor leagues after the Rangers selected him in the fifth round out of Kent State University in 2017. He eventually transitioned to a relief role as he made his MLB debut in 2021 in one appearance with the Rangers. He got back to the Majors briefly in 2023, pitching in three games.

He landed a full-time role with the Rangers in 2024 as a member of the bullpen, as he went 2-3 with a 3.71 ERA in 46 appearances.

Latz is seen as a rotation candidate behind Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Jack Leiter, the presumed top three starters. He should be working against Cody Bradford, Kumar Rocker and any veteran free agent signings in spring training.

Young is right. No decisions need to be made until March. But the fact that the Rangers have coverage with a southpaw reliever is intriguing when it comes to projecting Latz’s role in 2026.

