Rangers' Free Agent Slugger Named Potential Fit for Astros This Offseason

Entering the offseason, there were some questions facing the Texas Rangers after a 2025 season that saw them fall short of making the playoffs for the second straight year after winning the World Series. Moves began with the president of baseball operations Chris Young moving on from manager Bruce Bochy and hiring Skip Schumaker.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

When it came to roster decisions, some tough ones were facing the Rangers. In the end, they decided to non-tender both catcher Jonah Heim and outfielder Adolis García. Earlier this offseason, García agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. As for Heim, surprisingly, he has yet to find a home for the 2026 season. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes that he could be a fallback option for the Houston Astros.

Jonah Heim Listed As Fallback Option for Astros Ahead of Spring Training

Jonah Heim | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It was surprising that Texas is moving on from Heim. Still a free agent with pitchers and catchers getting ready to report in February, he will likely find a job before then. According to Reuter, the Astros, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays were listed as potential destinations. Boston and Houston are two teams that need another veteran backup catcher. Heim landing with the Astros would be tough for Rangers fans to swallow.

"Heim is not far removed from starting the 2023 All-Star Game, but his numbers have been down the last two years,'' wrote Reuter. "Now that (J.T.) Realmuto and (Victor) Caratini have finally signed, Heim and Elías Díaz represent the best available catchers. Heim's 68 home runs over the last five years rank 10th among all catchers, and he does a good job handling the pitching staff.''

Houston lost Caratini in free agency after he signed with the Minnesota Twins, although a reunion was unlikely. Heim would be a good fit for the Astros as a backup option. Yes, his offensive numbers are heading in the wrong direction slowly compared to his 2023 season, but he would be brought in as a backup, not an everyday catcher.

Heim slashed .213/.271/.332 last season for Texas, but as Reuter pointed out, he was very good behind the plate and handling pitchers. The Rangers signed Danny Jansen in free agency to replace Heim, and that is a good veteran backup plan for Schumaker. Heim might not be the same offensive producer that he was a couple of years ago, but him going to the Astros would be less than ideal for Texas fans, and facing him a lot in 2026.

More Rangers On SI