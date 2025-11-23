Non-Tendering Jonah Heim Leaves Rangers Dangerously Thin at Catcher

For the first time since 2020, Jonah Heim won’t be part of the equation at catcher for the Texas Rangers.

After non-tendering him on Friday, the 30-year-old Heim hit free agency with a resume that includes a World Series ring, an American League Gold Glove and an All-Star berth. All of that came in 2023, his high-water mark as a player. Whether a front-line starter or part of a tandem, he’ll generate interest in free agency.

Heim would have only cost the Rangers a projected $6 million. But, after a 2025 in which he struggled at the plate for a second straight season, slashing .213/.271/.332 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI, Texas felt it was time to move on.

But it puts them in a precarious spot. Aside from Kyle Higashioka, the Rangers don’t have many options behind the plate and will likely have to look in free agency, and not their minor league system, to bring depth to spring training.

Rangers Catching Options for 2026

Higashioka had a strong offensive season by his standards. He slashed .241/.291/.403 with 11 home runs and 47 RBI. He had two injured list stints and only played 71 games behind the plate. So, the Rangers need more depth, especially as their starter enters his age 36 season and is a free agent after 2026.

The Rangers gave themselves some coverage by signing Willie MacIver earlier this offseason. But he’s only played 33 MLB games and has a .186 batting average, all with the Athletics.

The minor-league system is also relatively bare. Texas’ only MLB Pipeline Top 30 prospect behind the plate is 2024 first-round pick Malcolm Moore, who has struggled at the plate. He’s batted .199 in 87 minor league games and dealt with injuries. He just wrapped up play in the Arizona Fall League and batted .213. He hasn’t played above High-A Hub City and likely needs two more years to be Major League ready.

Potential Free-Agent Options

The Rangers likely won’t pursue the top of the market at catcher due to financial concerns. So, Texas won’t be in on J.T. Realmuto, who is the highest-ranked free agent but is also 35 years old. The Rangers will likely chase an older, cheaper companion for Higashioka so they won’t have to bet the house on Moore’s or MacIver’s development.

Former Houston catcher Victor Caratini is coming off a fine offensive season and doesn’t need to be an everyday player to be effective. Same goes for Danny Jansen and Christian Vázquez. The trio are the only free-agent catchers, along with Realmuto, with a bWAR of 1.0 or better in 2025.

Reese McGuire was a solid companion to Carson Kelly with the Chicago Cubs last season. Two former Rangers catchers, Andrew Knizner and Mitch Garver, are on the market as well.

Moving on from Heim was probably the right move. But it comes with risk, and the Rangers must mitigate that risk this offseason.

